West Indies vs India ODI series: 5 Indian players to watch out for



It is a quick turnaround for Team India as just five days after beating England in the three-match ODI series at Old Trafford, they now find themselves in the Caribbean. India will be facing the West Indies in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. India's ODI squad has been rejigged with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rested. In Rohit's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side. India has not lost a bilateral ODI series against the West Indies since the 2002/03 season. Here are five players who play a key role for the Men in Blue in the upcoming series.



1. Shikhar Dhawan | With Rohit Sharma rested for the ODI series, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been made the captain of the Indian team. The 36-year-old is the senior-most batsman in the squad and will be expected to give India a solid start at the top of the order. Dhawan, who now only features in India's ODI teams, had a poor series against England managing scores of 1, 9 and 31 in his three outings.



2. Suryakumar Yadav | Suryakumar Yadav is the in-form Indian batter. Against England, the 31-year-old had two low scores in the ODI series but he also produced a scintillating century in the second T20I hundred against England.



3. Deepak Hooda | Deepak Hooda is back in India's ODI squad after missing the series against England. Hooda should get a chance in India's playing XI as an all-rounder. Hooda created a lot of buzz in the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June as he smashed a quickfire hundred. Hooda's ability to move up and down the batting order and bowl occasional off-spin makes him a valuable asset to a team. The series against the West Indies is an opportunity for Hooda to make his place permanent in India's ODI squad.



4. Yuzvendra Chahal | Yuzvendra Chahal was in good wicket-taking form against England. Across the six white-ball matches (3 T20Is and 3 ODIs) Chahal picked 11 wickets. Chahal will be India's lead spinner against the West Indies and will be expected to stop the flow of runs and pick wickets in the middle phase of an innings.