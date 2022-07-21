West Indies vs India ODI series: 5 Indian players to watch out for

It is a quick turnaround for team India as just five days after beating England in the three-match ODI series at Old Trafford, team India now finds itself in the Caribbean. India will be facing the West Indies in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. India's ODI squad though has been rejigged with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rested. In Rohit's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side. India who have not lost a bilateral ODI series against the West Indies since the 2002/03 season, will be looking to continue their dominance. Here are five players who play a key role for the Men in Blue in the upcoming series.