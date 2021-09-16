Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain: Harsha Bhogle, Michael Vaughan and others react



1 / 7 Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has decided to lessen his workload and thus step down as the T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup. He has conveyed his decision to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Saurav Ganguly. "I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," Kohli said in a statement. Here is a look at how the cricketing world reacted to his decision (Image: PTI)









2 / 7 Popular cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle could not hide his surprise as he expected Kohli to resign from the captaincy of his IPL side and not the national side. However, Bhogle hoped that the decision will help him in finding his batting form. (Image: Twitter)









3 / 7 Retired pace bowler Munaf Patel expressed his support to his former teammate and tweeted that the team will win the upcoming world cup under Kohli's leadership. (Image: Twitter)









4 / 7 Former England skipper Michael Vaughan applauded Kohli for what he thought was an 'unselfish' decision. (Image: Instagram)









5 / 7 Journalist and commentator Ayaz Memon tweeted that the decision was not entirely surprising given the pressure he was being subjected to. (Image: Twitter)









6 / 7 Cricket statistician Rajneesh Gupta pointed out that Kohli was not just one of the most successful T20 captains, but also a consistent contributor with the bat. (Image: Twitter)





