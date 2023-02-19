English
Virat Kohli fastest batsman to 25,000 international runs: A look at other batting stalwarts who have scored over 25k runs across formats

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Feb 19, 2023 4:39:28 PM IST (Updated)

Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap on Sunday as he became the sixth and the fastest batter in the world to score 25,000 runs across formats during the second Test against Australia, which India won by six wickets. Kohli achieved the feat when he reached 8 during India's run chase of 115 as he flicked Nathan Lyon for a boundary in the 12th over in the second innings. With Kohli joining the 25K runs in international cricket, here is a look at other batting stalwarts who have amassed over 25,000 runs in their international cricket careers

Sachin Tendulkar | International runs scored: 34, 357 | International matches played: 664 | Average: 48.52 (Image: Reuters)

Kumar Sangakkara | International runs scored: 28, 016 | International matches played: 594 | Average: 46.77 (Image: Reuters)

Mahela Jayawardene | International runs scored: 25,957 | International matches played: 652 | Average: 39.15 (Image: Reuters)

Ricky Ponting | International runs scored: 27, 483 | International matches played: 560 | Average: 45.95 (Image: Reuters)

Jacques Kallis | International runs scored: 25, 534 | International matches played: 519 | Average: 49.10 (Image: Reuters)

