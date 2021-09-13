  • Home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • US Open final in pics: Medvedev ends Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam dream

View as Slide Show Image

US Open final in pics: Medvedev ends Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam dream

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
US Open final in pics: Medvedev ends Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam dream

Djokovic, after winning the first three majors of the year, was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major titles in history.