US Open final in pics: Medvedev ends Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam dream



1 / 13 Russia's Daniil Medvedev delivered the performance of a lifetime to win the US Open on Sunday and deny Novak Djokovic a rare calendar-year Grand Slam. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 13 The Russian won the year’s final major 6-4 6-4 6-4 despite suffering a cramp, keeping the pain hidden to avoid giving Djokovic the scent of blood. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 13 Medvedev had dropped just one set on the way to the final and ripped through each of his first four matches in under two hours, determined to finally get his hands on a Grand Slam trophy. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 13 Medvedev was still widely regarded as the underdog when he arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, after losing to Djokovic in straight sets at the Australian Open final earlier this year. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 13 Djokovic, after winning the first three majors of the year, was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major titles in history (20 each). (Text: IANS/ Image: Reuters)









6 / 13 From 28 major matches this year, Djokovic lost the first set 11 times, including in five consecutive matches from the third round at Flushing Meadows. (Text: IANS/ Image: Reuters)









7 / 13 But this time he was unable to conjure a comeback to complete his historic run. During the final changeover, the Serbian cried into his towel as the moment hit him. (Text: IANS/ Image: Reuters)









8 / 13 Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final in New York. (Image: AP)









9 / 13 Daniil Medvedev hugs Novak Djokovic after his victory in the final of the US Open tennis championship. (Image: AP)









10 / 13 Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Alec Baldwin talk together during the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on day fourteen of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. ( Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran, Reuters)









11 / 13 Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor were in attendance with Rami Malek behind them in the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia. (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran, Reuters)









12 / 13 Novak Djokovic is overcome with emotion during an interview during the trophy ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev. (Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY, Reuters)





