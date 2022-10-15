UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Top Fantasy Team picks from both teams targeting Super 12 spot

SUMMARY United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be making only their second appearance in the T20 World Cup and will be eager to impress as they take on Netherlands in their tournament opener. The Dutch hold the edge over UAE in ICC competitions winning three of their previous four encounters in the Qualifiers or the World Cup. Both teams come into this tie on the back of defeats in their respective warm-up encounters.

1 / 5

Waseem Muhammad | The only batter from UAE to feature in the Top 10 T20I batting rankings, Waseem Muhammed is sure to play a big role for his team. Ranked at no.9 in the World, Muhammad has 650 runs from 17 T20Is, with a stunning average of 40.62 and a strike-rate of 152.58. Muhammed also looked unstoppable in the warm-up game, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 52 deliveries against the West Indies bowling attack.

2 / 5

Max O'Dowd | The right-hand batter for Netherlands has amassed 1347 runs from just 50 T20I matches, coming at an average of 29.28 and a strike-rate of 124.03. The 28-year-old is also one of the more experienced heads in the squad and will provide solidity in the batting order. O’Dowd can also contribute with his bowling as evidenced in the warm-up match against Scotland where he finished with 3/20.

3 / 5

Vriitya Aravind | The youngest member of the UAE squad, 20-year-old Aravind has enjoyed a fast start to his career, scoring 488 runs from just 22 T20I matches. The youngster comes into this tournament with an average of 30.50 and an impressive strike-rate of 132.97 in the shortest format. The fact that Aravind also keeps wickets only adds to his appeal as a value-addition to any fantasy squad.

4 / 5

Bas de Leede | The 22-year-old has been in top form this year, having scored an impressive 289 runs in 2022, coming at an average of 72.25 in T20 internationals. de Leede has also grabbed 10 wickets at strike-rate of 10.70 this year and looks set to now take the World Cup by storm. The all-rounder even grabbed eye-catching figures of 3/20 in their warm-up game against Scotland.

5 / 5

Zahoor Khan | The experienced pacer will be key to UAE’s fortunes in Australia. The 33-year-old has 41 T20I wickets from 34 matches and boasts an impressive economy rate of just 6.88. The right-arm quick can bowl in any phase of the game and is usually called upon when his team needs a breakthrough. Zahoor also hit the ground running in Australia, troubling the West Indies batters as he picked up 2/24 in their warm-up encounter.