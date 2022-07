1 / 11 The temperatures in Europe's top football leagues have soared even before the league season is yet to get underway. The summer transfer window in Europe has been frantic with the elite clubs indulging in some big money moves. With the deadline day of the summer transfer window still more than a month away, more money is expected to change hands and players are likely to make moves. To keep pace with the biggest transfers of the summer window of 2022, here are the 10 most expensive transfers of the summer so far. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 No.10 | Kalvin Phillips | From: Leeds United | To: Manchester City | Transfer Fees: €52m | Manchester City have strengthened their midfield by signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. Given City's already packed mid-field, the 26-year-old might have to wait for his chances in the upcoming season, but Phillips has surely given Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola an option in what is expected to be another competitive season for the defending Premier League champions. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 No.9 | Gabriel Jesus | From: Manchester City | To: Arsenal City | Transfer Fees: €52m | Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has shifted base from Manchester City to Arsenal for greener pastures. At Manchester City, Jesus struggled to get consistent game time under his belt and with the arrival of goal machine Erling Haaland at Etihad, Jesus' utility would have further diminished had he stayed back. Jesus is expected to be a consistent goal scorer at Arsenal. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 No.8 | Lisandro Martinez | From: Ajax | To: Manchester United | Transfer Fees: €55m | Argentian defender Lisandro Martinez is one of the high-profile arrivals at Old Trafford. Struggling Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager towards the fag end of last season. ten Hag who was previously managing Ajax ensured he brought in Martinez with whom he had a good time with the Dutch giants. Martinez will be expected to solidify a porus Manchester United defence. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 No.7 | Raheem Sterling | From: Manchester City | To: Chelsea | Transfer Fees: €56m | Manchester City is full of attacking options. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Maharez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and İlkay Gündoğan are proven goal scorers and City have added Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez in the mix. In such a scenario, Sterling's utility as a goal scorer got reduced. So the English forward moved from Manchester City to Premier League-rivals Chelsea where his experience and skills could be utilised much better. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 No.6 | Raphinha | From: Leeds United | To: Barcelona | Transfer Fees: €66m | Spanish giants Barcelona, who are on a summer signing spree, have added another arsenal to their frontline by buying Raphinha. The Brazilian forward is expected to play on both wings. With Robert Lewandowski as the striker, Raphinha's presence would make Barca a goal-scoring force to reckon with. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 No.5 | Richarlison | From: Everton | To: Tottenham Hotspurs | Transfer Fees: €70m | Brazilian forward Richarlison had enough of flirting with relegation from the Premier League last season at Everton. So the 25-year-old decided to make a career jump as he moved to Tottenham Hotspurs. Under manager, Antonio Conte Spurs are expected to give the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool a tough fight. The move is expected to benefit both ways as Spurs will utilize Richarlison's goal-scoring prowess and the player in return is likely to have chances of winning trophies. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 No.4 | Erling Haaland | From: Borussia Dortmund | To: Manchester City | Transfer Fees: €75m | One summer transfer that has generated enough hysteria in the media is the move of Norway striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City. After scoring goals for fun for German club Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has moved to the Premier League, as he begins a competitive phase of his career. For the longest time, it was felt that an out-and-out striker was the piece of the puzzle for Manchester City as they look for the elusive Champions League title. Haaland's insane output promises City just that. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 No.3 | Matthijs de Ligt | From: Juventus | To: Bayern Munich | Transfer Fees: €80m | The Ajax defender after serving his time in Italy with Juventus has now moved to Germany to play for Bayern Munich. de Ligt will bring much-needed solidity to the backline of the defending Bundesliga champions. With Sadio Mane's goals and de Ligt's defensive work, Bayern Munich are expected to continue their winning form in Bundesliga and also be a team to watch out for in the Champions League.



10 / 11 No.2 | Darwin Nunez | From: Benfica | To: Liverpool | Transfer Fees: €100m | With Sadio Mane gone, Liverpool was in need of a goalscorer to frontload their attack hence they landed Uragyan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Although the void left by Mane is a big one to fill Nunez is expected to bring in goals as the season progresses. Nunez vs Haaland, a rivalry of two high-profile strikers will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Premier League.