Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2023 French Open

SUMMARY The Grand Slam has lost some of its sheen this year as Spanish maestro and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal pulling out of the tournament due to a hip injury this year. However, that provides the audience an opportunity to perhaps explore some other stars who will be gracing the competition this time around. Here is a look at the top 10 players to look forward to in French Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic will fancy his chances of lifting a third French Open title in Nadal's absence. The Serbian star comes into the Grand Slam on the back of some injury issues but he will be backing himself to overcome those challenges and make the most of the Spaniard missing out of the tournament by emerging victorious in this edition of the Grand Slam. (Image: Reuters)

Carlos Alcaraz can set the dawn of a new era by taking over the mantle from Nadal and potentially lifting his second Grand Slam title in Paris. He has recently won titles in Barcelona and Madrid and that should hold him in good stead irrespective of the challenge he will face from Djokovic. (Image: Reuters)

Marketa Vondrousova came within touching distance of winning the Women Singles title in the French Open in 2019. She has battled multiple injuries since then but her prowess in clay ensures that she is one of the topmost contenders in the category this time around. (Image: Reuters)

Fresh from her Australian Open victory, Aryna Sabalenka will be hoping to secure a second consecutive Grand Slam this year. She won the clay title in Madrid recently and acquaintance with the surface coupled with good overall form definitely help her prospects. (Image: Reuters)

The Russian is a second seed in the French Open and has won more competitive matches than anyone else in this calendar year. He won the tournament in Rome earlier this month and should look to take it one stage at a time before battling the big boys in the business end of the tournament. (Image: Reuters)

Elena Rybakina has demonstrated sublime composure in tense situations on the court many a time with her win in the Wimbledon last year showing that she has it in her to scale the peaks in the biggest of the stages. Rybakina is fourth in the rankings currently and easily one of the topmost favourites to win the Women Singles title. (Image: Reuters)

The 20-year-old has defeated Djokovic twice in his fledging career so far and has broken into the top 10 rankings in style in the last six months. He could very well be a wildcard pick to lift the cup come the conclusion of the tournament. (Image: Reuters)

The Polish star was in some tremendous form last season when she worked her way to the Roland Garros title as a part of her incredible 37-game winning streak. She should be on the hot favourites to retain the crown this time around as well though the competition from her peers has only gotten tougher in recent times. (Image: Reuters)

Janik Sinner will give Alcaraz a tough run for his money given that the two stars have emerged on the circuit fairly simultaneously. The Italian has cemented his spot in the top 10 rankings this year and hence a good run in the Grand Slam might not be too far away from his reach. (Image: Reuters)

Zheng Quinwen had made it to the quarters of the French Open last year and she has only gone strength to strength ever since. She is arguably one of the best players in question in the top 20 of the women's rankings currently and her dominant style of play should ensure that she goes a long way in the clay court especially. (Image: Reuters)