Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2023 French Open

SUMMARY The Grand Slam has lost some of its sheen this year as Spanish maestro and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal pulling out of the tournament due to a hip injury this year. However, that provides the audience an opportunity to perhaps explore some other stars who will be gracing the competition this time around. Here is a look at the top 10 players to look forward to in French Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic will fancy his chances of lifting a third French Open title in Nadal's absence. The Serbian star comes into the Grand Slam on the back of some injury issues but he will be backing himself to overcome those challenges and make the most of the Spaniard missing out of the tournament by emerging victorious in this edition of the Grand Slam. (Image: Reuters)

Carlos Alcaraz can set the dawn of a new era by taking over the mantle from Nadal and potentially lifting his second Grand Slam title in Paris. He has recently won titles in Barcelona and Madrid and that should hold him in good stead irrespective of the challenge he will face from Djokovic. (Image: Reuters)