Roger Federer to Carlos Alcaraz — Top 10 world's highest paid tennis players in 2022

The list of the top 10 highest-earning tennis players is an interesting mix of the players from the present and the past. The list has four female tennis players and six male tennis players. Youngsters Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have now made their way into this list but the old guard of Roger Federer and Serena Williams are showing no sign of fading away. This year tennis’ ten top earners made an estimated $316 million. Here is a look at the highest-paid tennis stars of 2022. (Image: AP)

No.10 | Carlos Alcaraz | Earnings: $10.9 million | On-court earning: $5.9 million| Off-court earnings: $5 million | Tennis world rising star and newly crowned US Open men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz is the tenth-highest earning tennis player in the world. After winning his first Grand Slam, Carlos Alcaraz also rose to number 1 in the latest ATP rankings. The 19-year-old Spaniard is now the face of prestigious brands like Rolex, skincare brand ISDIN, meat producer ElPozo Alimentación and BMW. (Image: AP)

No.9 | Venus Williams | Earnings: $12 million | On-court earning: $0.03 million| Off-court earnings: $12 million | Age has now slowed Venus Williams's abilities to earn big bucks as she is ranked ninth on the list of the top 10 highest paid tennis stars. At 42, the elder Williams sister has not had much on-court success recently and she was only a wild-card entry in the US Open. Despite playing only four tournaments to date in 2022, Venus earns a cool $12 million from her off-court commitments. She is now associated with Blue Cross Blue Shield, medical aesthetic device manufacturer Venus Concept and self-care brand Asutra and Lacoste.

No.8 | Kei Nishikori | Earnings: $ 13.2million | On-court earning: $0.02 million| Off-court earnings: $13 million | Japan's Kei Nishikori is one of the two Asians among the ten highest earning tennis players. On-court success has eluded Nishikori recently but he remains a favourite among Japanese tennis fans and top brands. According to a report by Forbes, Nishikori earned $30 million between 2016 to 2020. Nishikori has endorsement deals with Uniqlo, Japan Airlines and Airweave mattresses. (Image: atptour Twitter)

No.7 | Daniil Medvedev | Earnings: $ 19.3 million | On-court earnings: $$7.3 million | Off-court earnings: $12 million | Isolation of the Russian and the Belurisiaon players at the Wimbledon kept Daniil Medvedev away from the action at the All England Club. But the Russian sprung back in action at New York in the US Open. This year at the US Open, Medvedev bowed out at the round of 16 stage but the US Open will remain special for the 26-year-old as it is in New York where he claimed his first Grand Slam championship. Given Russia's global boycott, Medvedev and other Russian tennis players' earnings have taken a hit. Yet Medvedev has earned a handsome $19.3 million. Medvedev is the brand ambassador of Lacoste and gaming gear brand HyperX and Chinese distillery Guojiao 1573. (Image: Reuters)

No.6 | Emma Raducanu | Earnings: $ 21.1 million | On-court earnings: $3.1 million | Off-court earnings: $18 million | Last year British tennis player Emma Raducanu scripted one of the most unbelievable stories in sports as she became the first singles qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title when she won the US Open. What made Raducanu 's feat more special was the fact that she claimed the US Open title without dropping a set. Raducanu stunning run made her an instant hit with the fans and the brands. The 19-year-old now has signed up with British Airways, Dior, Evian, HSBC, Porsche, Tiffany and Vodafone. She is now also a Nike athlete.

No.5 | Novak Djokovic | Earnings: $27.1 million | On-court earnings: $7.1 mil | Off-court earnings: $20 million |The year started on a disappointing note for Novak Djokovic as the infamous vaccine fiasco prevented him from playing the Australian Open. Djokovic managed a semifinal run in the French Open before bouncing back to claim this year's Wimbledon. His refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine prevented him to participate in the US Open. By his gold standards, Djokovic had a slightly patchy 2022 season but that has not dented his earnings in any way. The Serbian has lucrative deals with Asics, Head, Hublot, Lacoste, NetJets and Raiffeisen Bank

No.4 | Rafael Nadal | Earnings: $31.4 million | On-court earnings: $6.4 million | Off-court earnings: $25 million | Men's all-time leading Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal is the fourth highest earning tennis player in the world in 2022. This year Nadal added Australian Open and the French Open to his Grand Slam title wins. The two title wins boosted the Spaniard's on-field earnings. Off-field Nadal is an investor in Tatel, a restaurant in the Beverly Hills. Some of the most famous brands that Nadal endorses are Nike, Kia and Richard Mille watches. (Image: AP)

No.3| Serena Williams | Earnings: $35.1 million | On-court earnings: $0.1 million | Off-court earnings: $35 million| Serena Williams played her last Grand Slam in New York as she retired after her exit from the US Open. Williams retired from professional tennis with 23 Grand Slams against her name. Williams had reduced her appearances in tennis tournaments in the past few years but her bank balance kept growing at a healthy rate irrespective of her playtime. She is still a Nike athlete and endorses brands like Gucci and Michelob Ultra, Evian and Porsche.(Image: AP)

No.2 | Naomi Osaka | Earnings: $56.2 million | On-court earnings: $ $1.2 million | Off-court earnings: $55 million | Japan's Naomi Osaka is the richest earning female tennis player in the world. Back, abdominal and Achilles injuries coupled with mental health issues have seen Naomi Osaka drop out of the top 10 in the WTA rankings. But Osaka is still the poster girl of almost 20 brands. The brands that Osaka endorses include FTX, Modern Health. She has started a media company called Hana Kuma and her skincare line Kinlò.

No.1 | Roger Federer | Earnings: $90 million | On-court earnings: - | Off-court earnings: $90 million | Roger Federer has announced his retirement from professional tennis after struggling with injuries. The injuries prevented him from playing a professional tennis match for over 14 months. Although Federer hoped to make one final comeback it was not meant to be. Despite not earning anything from tennis success this year, Federer remains the highest-earning tennis player with an eye-watering $90 million worth of earnings from his off-courts commitments. The 20-time Grand Slam champion mints money from sponsors like Uniqlo, Credit Suisse and Rolex. Federer also has significant equity in On, the Swiss running shoe brand that went public last September.(Image: Reuters)