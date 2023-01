Highest-paid female athletes in the world: Tennis stars Osaka, Serena dominate top-10 list

SUMMARY Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are the highest-paid female athletes. But China's Eileen Gu, who is a freestyle skier, is closing on the gap. Eight of the world's top-10 highest-paid female athletes earn at least $10 million apiece. Here is a look at the best paid female sports stars.

1 / 11

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are the highest-paid female athletes. But China's Eileen Gu, who is a freestyle skier, is closing on the gap. Eight of the world's top-10 highest-paid female athletes earn at least $10 million apiece. Here is a look at the best-paid female sports stars.

2 / 11

No.10 | Minjee Lee | Age: 26 | Sport: Golf | Nationality: Australia | Total Earnings: $7.3 million | On-field earnings: $4.8million | Off-field earnings: $2.5 million (Image: Reuters)

3 / 11

No.9 | Jessica Pegula | Age: 28 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: USA | Total Earnings: $7.6 million | On-field earnings: $3.6 million | Off-field earnings: $4 million (Image: Reuters)

4 / 11

No.8 | Simone Biles | Age: 28 | Sport: Gymnastics | Nationality: USA | Total Earnings: $10 million | On-field earnings: - | Off-field earnings: $10 million (Image: Reuters)

5 / 11

No.7 | Coco Gauff | Age: 28 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: USA | Total Earnings: $11.1 million | On-field earnings: $3.1 million | Off-field earnings: $8 million (Image: Reuters)

6 / 11

No.6 | Venus Williams | Age: 42 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: USA | Total Earnings: $12.1 million | On-field earnings: $0.1 million | Off-field earnings: $12 million (Image: Reuters)

7 / 11

No.5 | Iga Świątek | Age: 21 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: Poland | Total Earnings: $14.9 million | On-field earnings: $9.9 million | Off-field earnings: $5 million (Image: Reuters)

8 / 11

No.4 | Emma Raducanu | Age: 20 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: Britain | Total Earnings: $18.7 million | On-field earnings: $0.7 million | Off-field earnings: $18 million (Image: Reuters)

9 / 11

No.3 | Eileen Gu | Age: 19 | Sport: Freestyle Skiing | Nationality: China | Total Earnings: $20.1 million | On-field earnings: $0.1 million | Off-field earnings: $20 million (Image: Reuters)

10 / 11

No.2 | Serena Williams | Age: 41 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: USA | Total Earnings: $41.3 million | On-field earnings: $0.3 million | Off-field earnings: $41 million (Image: Reuters)

11 / 11

No.1 | Naomi Osaka | Age: 41 | Sport: Tennis | Nationality: Japan | Total Earnings: $51.1 million | On-field earnings: $1.1 million | Off-field earnings: $50 million (Image: Reuters)