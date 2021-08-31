  • Home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Here are some images captured during the event

View as Slide Show Image

Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Here are some images captured during the event

Profile image
By AP | IST (Published)
Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Here are some images captured during the event

The Paralympic Games have been underway for almost a week in Tokyo and will continue until the closing ceremony on September 5. Here are some photos from the first week of the competition.