Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020: Here are some images captured during the event



1 / 7 Japan's Yui Kajimi competes during women's doubles quarterfinal tennis match against China's Huang Huimin and Huang Jinlian at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo)









2 / 7 Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt plays against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (AP Photo)









3 / 7 France's Maxime Valket, left, and Greece's Panagiotis Triantafyllou compete for a bronze medal in men's sabre individual category B at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (AP Photo)









4 / 7 Beatriz Hatz of the United States competes in the women's T62 long jump final during the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo)









5 / 7 Australia's Andrew Edmondson falls during a semifinal wheelchair rugby match against the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (AP Photo)









6 / 7 Swimming athlete Siyazbek Daliyev, from Kazakhstan, stretches before the Men's 50m Backstroke - S5 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (AP Photo)





