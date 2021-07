India

Tokyo Olympics: Key Indian events you should not miss on July 30

Updated : July 30, 2021 08:08 AM IST

From boxers to shuttlers, here's a look at Indians who will compete for a win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan on July 30.

CNBCTV18.com

Over a billion Indians are pinning their hopes on Olympic medal wins on the shoulders of top sportspersons from the country participating in the 2020 Tokyo Games. (AP Photo)

Archery: Deepika Kumari will take on Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in the Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match at 6 AM. (AP Photo)

Athletics: 1) Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2 at 6:17 AM. 2) MP Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5 at 8:30 AM.3) Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats at 8:45 AM.4) Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2 at 4:45 PM.(AP Photo)

Boxing: 1) Simranjit Kaur takes on Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout at 8:18 AM. 2) Lovlina Borgohain takes on Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout at 8:45 AM. (AP Photo)

Hockey: 1) Women's Pool A match against Ireland at 8.15 AM. 2) Men's Pool A match against Japan at 3 PM. (Image: Reuters)

Shooting: 1) Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid at 5:30 AM. 2) Women's 25m Pistol Final at 10:30 AM.

Published : July 30, 2021 08:08 AM IST