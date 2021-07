Tokyo Olympics: Japan’s 13-year-old Nishiya wins skateboarding gold

On the Olympic podium stood three teenage girls — 13, 13 and 16 — with weighty gold, silver and bronze medals around their young necks, rewards for having landed tricks on their skateboards that most kids their age only get to see on Instagram. Pictured here: Funa Nakayama of Japan competes in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo)