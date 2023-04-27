Breaking News
Wipro Q4 Results: Current quarter guidance disappoints, revenue flat but meets estimates
These senior women cricketers have been awarded annual central contracts for 2022-23

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 2:41:42 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI on Thursday announced the central contracts for senior women cricketers for the 2022-23 season. The central contracts have been split in three grades, Grade A, Grade B and Grade C. Here is a look at the cricketers who have been rewarded with the central contracts by the board.

Harmanpreet Kaur | The captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur has been awarded a Grade A contract. (Image: ICC)
Harmanpreet Kaur | The captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur has been awarded a Grade A contract. (Image: ICC)

Smriti Mandhana | Left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana is the second player who has got Grade A contract for 2022-23. (Image: Twitter)

Deepti Sharma | Allrounder Deepti Sharma is the third and final cricketer to have been awarded Grade A contract by the BCCI. (Image: Reuters)

Jemimah Rodrigues | Young batter Jemimah Rodrigues belongs to Grade B of the contracts. (Image: Twitter)

Renuka Singh Thakur | Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur is another prominent player to feature in Grade B of the central contract. (Image: Reuters)

Shafali Verma | Young dynamic opener Shafali Verma finds her name in Grade B. (Image: Twitter)

Richa Ghosh | Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh is in Grade B of the central contracts. (Image: Twitter)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad | Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the final cricketer who is in Grade B of the contract list. (Image: Reuters)

Harleen Deol | All-rounder Harleen Deol is one of the most popular players in Grade C of the central contracts. (Image: Reuters)

Pooja Vastrakar | Another all-rounder who is in Grade C of the central contract is Pooja Vastrakar. (Image: Twitter)

Yastika Bhatia (in the picture), Meghna Singh, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav are other cricketers who are in Grade C of the central contracts. (Image: Reuters)

