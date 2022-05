1 / 5 Apart from being the title sponsor of several Indian football leagues and the national team, Hero MotoCorp is also the title sponsor for the I-League football team, Indian Arrows. One of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp is a major sponsor of all of India’s national sides, with a strong brand presence at stadiums through pitch-side electronic boards, and across the teams’ social media platforms. (Image: Hero I-League official website)



2 / 5 Byju’s is the title sponsor for the la Blasters FC ISL team. Byju’s is seen on the front of the official KBFC jersey during the ISL matches. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it is the world’s largest edtech company. It is also the current sponsor of the Indian cricket team. (Image: ISL official website)



3 / 5 Shree Cement has been the investor as well as the shirt sponsor of the SC East Bengal ISL team. One of the biggest cement makers in northern India, it has invested a substantial amount in the football team of the historical club. However, recently the deal between the club and the company couldn’t be finalised and separation is on the cards. The company invests in the club on the basis of a term sheet. (Image: SC East Bengal Twitter)



4 / 5 The Mumbai-headquartered Indian conglomerate, which operates in the steel, energy, minerals, ports and infrastructure, and cement sectors, is the owner of the Bengaluru FC football team that plays in the ISL. It also serves as the principal front-of-matchday-shirt sponsor to Bengaluru FC. (Image: ISL official website)