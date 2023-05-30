The ultimate list of the world’s most extreme and challenging marathons

SUMMARY Some running events defy ordinary endurance, pushing elite athletes to their limits across scorching deserts and treacherous mountains. Some of these races, held in extreme terrains, are ultimate tests of human resilience and strength.

Some running events defy ordinary endurance, pushing elite athletes to their limits across scorching deserts and treacherous mountains. Some of these races, held in extreme terrains, are ultimate tests of human resilience and strength. Read our guide to the world’s most challenging races: (Image: Shutterstock)

BARKLEY MARATHONS: Known for its navigation challenges, the Barkley Marathons is considered one of the hardest and most eccentric races worldwide. With an unmarked course and 60,000 feet of elevation gain, completing five loops of roughly 20 miles within 60 hours is a monumental feat. (Image: Wikipedia)

Fun Fact: The race gets its name from the infamous prison escapee James Earl Ray, who was captured after hiding in the same Tennessee Mountains where the race takes place. (Image: Shutterstock)

WESTERN STATES ENDURANCE RUN: The world’s oldest 100-mile race, Western States presents elite competition and scorching heat. Runners face the brutal central California summer temperatures, including a gruelling stretch called the Canyons, with unforgiving climbs and descents. (Image: Facebook)

Fun Fact: The race was inspired by the 100-mile horse race called the Tevis Cup, when a rider and his horse completed the course in under 24 hours. A runner named Gordy Ainsleigh decided to attempt the same distance on foot, giving birth to the Western States race. (Image: Shutterstock)

HARDROCK 100: Revered for its steepness and remote terrain, Hardrock covers 100.5 miles in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. With a cumulative climb and descent of 30,000 feet, including elevations above 14,000 feet, securing a spot through the lottery is a challenge in itself. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fun Fact: The race is unique in that it doesn’t have any aid stations. Instead, runners rely on support from crews at specific checkpoints and are required to carry their own supplies throughout the race. (Image: Shutterstock)

ULTRA-TRAIL DU MONT-BLANC (UTMB): UTMB is a prestigious 100-mile ultra-race that traverses France, Italy, and Switzerland around Mont Blanc. With over 30,000 feet of elevation gain, technical terrain, and elite competition, it attracts top-tier international runners and captivates spectators in the trail-running mecca of Chamonix. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fun Fact: The race route passes through three countries—France, Italy, and Switzerland—and circumnavigates the majestic Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe. (Image: Shutterstock)

MARATHON DES SABLES: A seven-day multistage race in the Sahara Desert, Marathon des Sables covers roughly 150 miles. Participants endure extreme heat, sandy dunes, and self-sufficiency, carrying their own supplies. It is a challenging test of endurance and self-reliance. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fun Fact: The Marathon des Sables is also known as the “Toughest Footrace on Earth” and gained worldwide attention when it was featured in the James Bond movie “Spectre.” (Image: Shutterstock)

THE RUT: The Rut is a Montana 50K race known for its exposure, technicality, and significant elevation change. With over 20,000 feet of elevation gain in 31 miles, runners tackle highly technical and exposed terrain that demands physical and mental strength. (Image: Runtherut.com)

Fun Fact: The race organisers, Mike Foote and Mike Wolfe, designed the course to resemble European-style mountain running, aiming to bring a similar level of challenge and technicality to the United States. (Image: Shutterstock)

BADWATER 135: Known for its extreme heat and distance, Badwater 135 takes runners through Death Valley, where temperatures exceed 110 degrees. Covering 135 miles, the race tests even the toughest competitors with its harsh conditions. (Image: Redbull.com)

Fun Fact: The race starts at the lowest point in North America, Badwater Basin in Death Valley, and finishes at Whitney Portal, near the highest point in the contiguous United States, Mount Whitney, creating a remarkable contrast in elevation. (Image: Shutterstock)

MOUNT MARATHON RACE: Although it’s the shortest race on the list at 3.1 to 3.5 miles, the Mount Marathon Race in Alaska is intense. With over 3,000 feet of elevation gain, including scaling an exposed cliff, it is a technical and dangerous race that draws huge crowds on the Fourth of July. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fun Fact: The race has been held annually since 1915 and is deeply rooted in tradition and local celebration. It attracts both elite athletes and locals who participate in the festive Fourth of July event. (Image: Shutterstock)