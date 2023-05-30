The ultimate list of the world’s most extreme and challenging marathons

SUMMARY Some running events defy ordinary endurance, pushing elite athletes to their limits across scorching deserts and treacherous mountains. Some of these races, held in extreme terrains, are ultimate tests of human resilience and strength.

1 / 17

Some running events defy ordinary endurance, pushing elite athletes to their limits across scorching deserts and treacherous mountains. Some of these races, held in extreme terrains, are ultimate tests of human resilience and strength. Read our guide to the world’s most challenging races: (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 17

BARKLEY MARATHONS: Known for its navigation challenges, the Barkley Marathons is considered one of the hardest and most eccentric races worldwide. With an unmarked course and 60,000 feet of elevation gain, completing five loops of roughly 20 miles within 60 hours is a monumental feat. (Image: Wikipedia)