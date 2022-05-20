

1 / 8 Two-time Olympic medallist and world No.7 PV Sindhu eked out a three-game win over world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to make it to the semifinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 8 Japan's Akane Yamaguchi holds the World No. 1 ranking in women's singles currently. She recently won the All England Open and also made the final at the Asia Championships where she won a silver medal. Her opener finished in a straight-game victory, and in the second round, she defeated gritty Kim Ga Eun in three games.



3 / 8 Former World Number 1, Tai Tzu Ying is a world-class badminton player with a packed trophy cabinet. She has been breaking records since childhood and entered the international stage at the age of 15. The Taiwanese athlete beat Ruselli Hartwan 21-15, 21-14, in a dominating fashion to reach the quarter-finals. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 8 Currently ranked the world number 9 in women’s singles, He Bingjao has an illustrious career in badminton on the world stage. The left-handed player has 248 career wins and multiple Olympic appearances. He Bingjiao defeated Fitriani of Indonesia 21-12, 21-6 to progress to the quarterfinals. (Image: reuters)



5 / 8 The Danish athlete knocked out India’s Malvika Bansod in the second round of the women’s singles category of the Thailand Open. She lost the first game 16-21 to Bansod, but she bounced back winning the next two games 21-14 each to progress to the quarterfinals. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 8 From Bang Khae district of Bangkok in Thailand, Ratchanok Intanon is the first Thai shuttler to be ranked World No.1. Currently, world no. 8, she won straight games in the second round and proved to be too strong for Wang Zhiyi of China who faced a 21-13, 21-15 defeat. Ratchanok will meet Line Christophersen in the quarterfinal clash. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 Michelle Li is the most successful Canadian female badminton player. She has won a silver medal at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games and finished fourth in mixed doubles at the 2012 Olympics. Currently ranked world no. 12, she defeated former world no. 1 Nouzumi Okuhara 21-10, 13-21, 21-4 to reach the quarter-finals (Image: Reuters)