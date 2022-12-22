SUMMARY As the Tata IPL 2023 mini auction will to be held on December 23 in Kochi, let's take a look at the brand value of the 10 teams participating in the Indian Premier League in 2023, the growth in value since 2021 and the teams' most popular players that drive the team's off-field success.

With IPL 2023 mini auction slated for December 23 in Kochi, here is a look at the brand values of the 10 Indian Premier League teams in 2022, the growth in the value since 2021 and some of the teams' most popular players that drive the team's off-field success. The data has been reported by Moneycontrol. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 10 | Lucknow Super Giants | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 31.8 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: Not Available | The latest entrants in the IPL along with Gujrat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants is owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The team boasts in its ranks KL Rahul and overseas superstars Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis.

No. 9 | Punjab Kings| Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 45 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: 24 | One of the original eight teams of the IPL, Kings XI Punjab, which was later rebranded as Punjab Kings, is owned by actress Preity Zinta and businessman Ness Wadia. Karan Paul, the chairman of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, and Mohit Burman, an Indian businessman, and the managing director of Elephant Capital plc, also have stakes in the team. The team's two biggest faces are fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada along with English all-rounder Liam Livingstone.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 8 | Gujarat Titans | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 47.4 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: Not Available | Gujrat Titans joined the IPL bandwagon along with Lucknow Super Giants in 2021 and won the coveted IPL trophy in their first attempt. The team is owned by CVC Capital Partners is a Luxembourg-based French private equity and investment advisory firm. India's superstar all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the face and the leader of the team. Youngster Shubhman Gill and one of T20's most feared bowlers Rashid Khan are also part of the team. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 7 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 48.8 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: -6 | Sunrisers Hyderabad is a Hyderabad-based IPL team. The team is owned by the SUN group. Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and upcoming speed merchant Umran Malik are the team's two most prized assets. The team released long-term player and captain Kane Williamson ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 6 | Rajasthan Royals | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 61.3 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: 78 | IPL's first winner, is owned by venture capitalist Manoj Badale, Redbird Capital Partners, and British-Australian businessman Lachlan Murdoch. Sanju Samson, one of T20 cricket's most explosive wicket-keeper batsmen, is the captain of the team. R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, and Trent Boult are other star players of the team (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 5 | Delhi Capitals | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 62.4 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: 11 | Delhi Capitals, who were previously known as Delhi Daredevils, are owned by the JSW group. and GMR group. India's regular wicketkeeper in all three formats, Rishabh Pant is the captain of the team. The likes of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and pacer Anrich Nortje are other premium T20 players with the team. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 4 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 68 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: 34| Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by an Indian alcoholic beverages company, United Spirits, and Culver Max Entertainment. Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, and Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are the three most popular players on the roster. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 3 | Chennai Super Kings | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 73.6 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: -3| Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings is owned by India Cements Limited. Retired cricketer MS Dhoni still remains CSK's most premium player. Along with Dhoni, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the team's pride. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 2 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 76.8 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: 16 | Twice IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders is owned by Red Chillies Entertainment. Red Chillies Entertainment is owned by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta also have stakes in the Kolkata-based IPL team. The team bought Shreyas Iyer in the 2022 IPL auction and made him the captain. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No. 1 | Mumbai Indians | Brand value in 2022 in USD million: 83.4 | Growth in per cent vs 2021: 4 | Five-time champions, the most successful team in the league's history, Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries. India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma remains the team's biggest player. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also the team's rockstar. (Image: IPL/BCCI)