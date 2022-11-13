From India in 2007 to England in 2022 — revisit the crowning moments of T20 World Cup winners

SUMMARY The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 came to a grand conclusion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with England being crowned as the champions of the T20 Cricket for the second time. Check below all the teams who previously won the T20 World Cup in their moments of glory.

A young team led by MS Dhoni won the first-ever ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa in 2007. India defeated Pakistan in a closely fought final to become the first-ever T20 World Champions. (Image: AFP)

Pakistan did not have to wait long as two years later at Lord's, Pakistan clinched their first World Twenty20 trophy by beating Sri Lanka in the final. (Image: AP)

A year later in Caribbean, England won their first ICC trophy as they clinched the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 by defeating arch-rivals Australia. (Image: AFP)

In 2012, West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the first of his two T20 World Cup trophies as the Men in Maroon claimed victory over the hosts, Sri Lanka, in the final. (Image: ICC)

Sri Lanka bounced back from the disappointment of 2012 as they defeated India in the final of 2014, World T20 in Bangladesh. The World Cup-winning team was jointly led by Lasith Malinga and Dinesh Chandimal. (Image: ICC)

West Indies reclaimed the throne of ICC T20 World Cup champions as they defeated England in the final of the 2016 World T20 in India. It was one of the most epic finals in the history of the tournament. The World Cup win made Darren Sammy the first and to date the only captain to win two T20 World Cup titles. (Image: AP)

After a hiatus of five years, the ICC T20 World Cup made a comeback. The tournament was hosted by India by held in the UAE. Australian captain Aaron Finch led his side to win over their trans-Tasmanina rivals New Zealand. It was the first T20 World Cup win for the Aussies. (Image: Reuters)

A year later, the T20 World Cup carnival reached Australia. Down Under, under the leadership of new captain Jos Buttler, England defeated Pakistan in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG, to win their second T20 World Cup trophy. The win also made England the simultaneous winners of the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup. (Image: AP)