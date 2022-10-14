T20 World Cup: Injuries to missed flight, the top players who will be missing in action

SUMMARY Donning the national team jersey at a World Cup is surely a special experience for every cricketer. However, it’s not often that the very best in the game are graced with the opportunity as injuries and other circumstances meddle with team plans. The T20 World Cup 2022 is no exception, with the tournament starting off on October 16 here’s a list of top names who will be missing in action in Australia.

1 / 6

Jasprit Bumrah: How do you replace arguably the best bowler in the world right now, who has the ability to decide games in any phase of the innings. This is the question that plagued Team India's think-tank before they decided to name the experienced Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement. The pace spearhead was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and will be sorely missed by Rohit Sharma's side. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 6

Jofra Archer: Another top talent whose searing pace will be sorely missed is England’s Jofra Archer. The all-rounder recovered from an elbow injury that had ruled him out earlier this year only to later suffer a stress fracture in the lower back region that extends his spell on the sidelines. England could surely have used his express pace especially on the Australian pitches. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 6

Dwaine Pretorius: Another bowling all-rounder who is forced to miss the tournament is South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius. The death-overs specialist who can also play a handy innings with the bat has been ruled out with a fracture in his left thumb. Pretorius picked up nine wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup and finished with the best strike rate (9.7) among bowlers who had bowled at least five overs. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 6

Jonny Bairstow: England’s Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow suffered ankle ligament damage when playing golf which has ruled him out until the turn of the new year. Bairstow can be quite a force at the top of the order with his range of shots in the powerplay and will be sorely missed by the England squad. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 6

Ravindra Jadeja: India’s star all-rounder looked in good form in the first two matches of the Asia Cup before suffering a freak injury which the BCCI weren’t all too happy about. Jadeja was forced to undergo knee surgery after injuring himself when balancing on a ski board during the Asia Cup in Dubai. A source within the BCCI later revealed that they weren’t happy with the nature of how the injury was sustained, especially since it disrupts the entire team combination ahead of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 6

Shimron Hetmyer: While others on the list have been ruled out due to injuries, Shimron Hetmyer is the outlier, having been dropped after missing his flight. Hetmyer was originally set to fly out on October 1, but wanted his flight rescheduled due to personal reasons. Cricket West Indies (CWI) then arranged a flight for October 3 only for Hetmyer to later inform the board that he won’t be able to reach the airport in time for the flight. CWI were quick to name Shamarh Brooks as Hetmyer's replacement, stating they “are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event." However, just hours after the CWI's announcement, Hetmyer’s partner posted an Instagram story, which the Guyanese cricket reposted, saying “There's another side to every story told.... #whatsinthedarkmustcometolight @shetmyer always gonna support you love no matter what!!!”. (Image: Reuters)