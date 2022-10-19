T20 World Cup: The top budget picks to give you an edge in the T20 WC Fantasy Leagues

SUMMARY While you may be tempted to shore up your Fantasy League teams with starpower for guaranteed success, yet it’s not mathematically possible to squeeze in the very best in the limited budget available. Every successful Fantasy Manager needs their share of rare budget picks who set them apart from their opponents. Here’s a pick of top players who have the ability to spring in a surprise with some blistering performances despite their modest price-tag...

Harshal Patel | The pacer was fast-tracked into the Indian squad in November 2021 after a stunning Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he finished with a record-equalling 32 wickets – the joint-highest in a single IPL season. While he failed to match those standards in the 2022 IPL season, Patel with his cleverly disguised slower balls will be an important asset for India. Bumrah’s absence means the death bowling duties could fall to Patel and he should welcome that challenge. (Image: Reuters)

Sam Curran | Ever since bursting onto the scene as a fresh-faced youngster, the 24-year-old has had a few quiet seasons leading to his modest price valuation on the Fantasy Leagues. The left-handed all-rounder though has looked in good form off late, picking up five wickets in two games against Australia and blasting an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls in their warm-up fixture against Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)

Deepak Hooda | Another player who has been enjoying a stellar 2022 is the 27-year-old Hooda. Having made his T20I debut in February, Hooda has quickly accumulated 293 runs from just 9 innings at a strike-rate of 155.85. This includes a T20I century against Ireland, scoring 104 from just 57 balls. He also has the ability to contribute with his off-spin bowling and the big boundaries in Australia might just help him snare a few wickets too. (Image: AP)

Tim David | Making his World Cup debut for Australia, David will be eager to impress with some big performances. The fact that the all-rounder is set to replace Steve Smith in the starting XI for Australia surely speaks volumes about his batting ability. The big hitter has been making waves in T20 tournaments around the globe which led to Mumbai Indians shelling out Rs 8.25 crore to acquire him in the IPL mega auction. While David showed glimpses of his destructive ability in the IPL, he will surely be a totally different prospect when playing in conditions he is far more familiar in! (Image: AP)

Dinesh Karthik | DK’s recent T20 resurgence is a truly inspiring story and while the Fantasy Leagues have him placed in the mid-range bracket, his contributions when afforded the opportunity far more than outweigh that rating. Karthik scored 330 runs in the recent IPL but what really caught the eye was his strike-rate of 183.33. Donning the mantle of elite finisher, DK will be a good bet to rake in the points if the Indian top-order fails to deliver on any given day. (Image: Reuters)