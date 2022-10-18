T20 World Cup: The top five batters who can light up the WC in Australia

SUMMARY The world’s best are set to battle it out in the Super 12 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 starting from October 22. This also means that we’ll be treated to the very best of batting firepower on display in Australia where the tournament is being held. Here’s a look at the top five batters who will be looking to fire their teams to glory with some blistering displays with their blades.

1 / 6

The world’s best are set to battle it out in the Super 12 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 starting from October 22. This also means that we’ll be treated to the very best of batting firepower on display in Australia where the tournament is being held. Here’s a look at the top five batters who will be looking to fire their teams to glory with some blistering displays with their blades.

2 / 6

Suryakumar Yadav | The story of Suryakumar’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular. The Mumbai-born right-hander made his first-class debut in 2010 and had to wait a decade before donning the India blue at the age of 30 in 2021. Since then Suryakumar hasn’t looked back, powering his way to the no. 2 spot on the ICC T20I Batting world rankings. He comes into this tournament with 1045 runs from just 32 innings with a stunning strike-rate of 176.81. The Indian team will surely be hoping that SKY continues firing on all cylinders as they chase a second T20I world title. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 6

Mohammed Rizwan | There’s rarely a dull moment when Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Rizwan, walks out to take the crease. The no. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world has 2460 runs from 62 innings, scoring at a strike-rate of 128.05. Rizwan has that rare ability to send the ball flying all round the park while also playing proper cricketing shots. Forming a formidable partnership with his captain Babar Azam at the top, Rizwan will surely be key to Pakistan’s fortunes in the tournament.(Image: AP)

4 / 6

Tim David | After impressing in Domestic leagues across the globe and with the country of his birth, the Singapore National team, David finally earned his call-up into the Australian squad in September 2022 under the ICC’s eligibility rules. Having been raised in Perth, David has helped to solidify the Australian middle-order and looks destined to play a big role on the world cup stage. The 26-year-old has 714 runs from 21 T20I innings, scoring at a strike-rate of 160.08 which should surely excite fans. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 6

David Miller | The left-handed hard-hitting South African is never shy to throw his bat around looking to score big runs. Miller has forged a reputation with his ability to clear the ropes and comes into this tournament in great form, having recorded his highest T20I total of 106 not-out against India in the recently concluded series this month. The 33-year-old has amassed 2069 T20I runs from 93 innings and also boasts of a strike-rate of 145.49.(Image: AP)

6 / 6

Jos Buttler | The England captain has struggled with his share of injuries in 2022 but will be eager to make up for lost time at the showpiece event in Australia. Buttler is a player who can single-handedly decide the outcome of a game especially with his blistering starts in the powerplay. The 32-year-old has 2377 T20I runs from 89 innings and a strike-rate of 144.23. He’ll also be eager to perform in his first World Cup as captain after serving as vice-captain since 2015. (Image: Reuters)