ICC T20 World Cup 2022: These 7 stadiums in Australia will be hosting 45 matches of the mega event

SUMMARY The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is just round the corner. The ICC mega event kickstarts with a qualifying match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on October 16, while the grand finale will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13. Seven stadiums spread across Australia will be hosting 45 matches for the World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about these stadiums.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia with a qualifying match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on October 16, while the grand finale will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13. There are seven stadiums across Australia, which will host cricket's best players in 45 matches for the World Cup.

Melbourne Cricket Ground | The Melbourne Cricket Ground is one of Australia's premier sporting venue. The first T20I match held at the Big G was between India and Australia in 2008. The most recent T20I match hosted at this ground was a game between Australia and Sri Lanka. Ground Details: Ends names: Members End, Great Southern Stand End | Capacity 90,000 | Highest Total: 184/3 by India vs Australia on January 29, 2016 | Lowest Total: 74 all-out by India vs Australia on February 1, 2008 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the MCG: India vs Pakistan on October 23, England vs Australia October 28, The Final. (Image: Reuters)

Sydney Cricket Ground | The Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the world's most famous cricketing venue. The first T20I match hosted by the SCG was between England and Australia in 2007. The most recent T20I game held at the SCG was between Australia and Sri Lanka that ended in a Tie. Ground Details: Ends names: Paddington End, Randwick End | Capacity 44,002 | Highest Total: 221/5 by Australia vs England on January 9 2007 | Lowest Total: 41/0 in 3.1 overs by Australia vs Pakistan on November 3 2019 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the SCG: New Zealand vs Australia on October 22, Pakistan vs South Africa November 3, The 1st Semi-Final on November 9. (Image: Reuters)

Adelaide Oval | The Adelaide Oval is one of cricket's most picturesque stadiums. The stadium has been redeveloped in the recent times but the redevelopment has in no way affected its beauty. An Australia-England match played on January 12 2011 was the first ever T20I match held at this stadium. The last time a T20I game was held at this venue was on October 27 2019 when Australia faced Sri Lanka | Ground Details: Ends names: City End, Cathedral End | Capacity 50,000| Highest Total: 233/2 by Australia vs Sri Lanka on October 27 2019 | Lowest Total: 99/9 in 20 overs by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan on October 27 2019 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the Adelaide Oval: India vs Bangladesh on November 2, Pakistan vs Bangladesh on November 6, The 2nd Semi-Final on November 10. (Image: Reuters)

Perth Stadium | The Perth Stadium is Wester Australia now hosts all the international cricket matches instead of WACA. The first international cricket match to be held here after the WACA closed for international cricket was a Test between India and Australia in December 2018. The first international T20 game was played between Australia and Pakistan on November 8 2019 and the last T20I game held as this venue was between Australia and England on October 9 2022| Ground Details: Ends names: Langer Stand End, Member's End| Capacity 60,000| Highest Total: 208/6 by England vs Australia on October 9 2022 | Lowest Total: 106/8 in 20 overs by Pakistan vs Australia on November 8 2019 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the Perth Stadium: England vs Afghanistan on October 22 and India vs South Africa on October 30. (Image: Reuters)

Simonds Stadium | The Simonds Stadium in Geelong is also known as Kardinia Oval or the Shell Stadium. The stadium is also the home ground of AFL club Geelong Football Club and A-League club Western United. Only one international cricket match has ever been played here. It was a T20I game between Australia and Sri Lanka played on February 19 2017. | Ground Details: Highest Total: 176/8 by Sri Lanka vs Australia on February 19 2017 | Lowest Total: 173 all-out by Australia vs Sri Lanka on February 19 2017 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the Simonds Stadium: The ground will host all the Group A qualifying matches. The Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka will be in action at this venue for the qualifying matches.(Image: Reuters)

Bellerive Oval | The Bellerive Oval headquarters of Tasmanian cricket relocated from the old TCA ground on Hobart's Queen's Domain to the scenic Bellerive Oval on the eastern shore of the Derwent River in 1987. The first-ever T20I match played at this venue was between Australia and the West Indies on February 21 2010. The last T20I game held at this ground was on February 7 2018. It was a match between rivals Australia and England| Ground Details: Ends names: Church Street End, River End| Capacity 15,000| Highest Total: 213/4 by Australia vs England on January 29 2014 | Lowest Total: 141/8 in 20 overs by the West Indies vs Australia on February 21 2010 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the Bellerive Oval: The ground will see West Indies qualifying matches and later will hold a Group 2 match featuring South Africa against one of the qualifying teams. (Image: Reuters)

Brisbane Cricket Ground | The Brisbane Cricket Ground has its name etched in the cricket folklores as it is the stadium that witnessed the first-ever Tied Test back in 1960. The ground is also is the first stadium to host a T20I match in Australia. That was a match played between Australia and South Africa on January 9 2006. The last T20I game held at this ground was on October 7 2022 between Australia and the West Indies.| Ground Details: Ends names: Stanley Street End, Vulture Street End| Capacity 37,000| Highest Total: 209/3 by Australia vs South Africa on January 9 2006 | Lowest Total: 114 all-out by South Africa vs Australia on January 9 2006 I ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches to watch out for at the Brisbane Cricket Ground: England vs New Zealand on November 5. (Image: Reuters)