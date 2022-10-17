T20 World Cup: Watch out for these six young guns who will make their WC debuts in Australia

SUMMARY The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will see squads that have a mix of experience and young blood. Of the many youngsters who will be playing the World Cup in Australia, there will be a special interest around these six players as they will be making their ICC World Cup debuts this time. These players have only made their international debuts for their teams in 2022 and are now poised to shine on the biggest cricketing stage.

Tim David | Team: Australia | Ahead of Australia's three-match T20I tour of India in September, the reigning World Champions included Singapore-born Tim David in their squad. Before that, David had played international cricket for Singapore and was one of the most sought-after players in T20 league cricket. The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia will be David's first World Cup. David is known for going big and is one of the strongest hitters of the cricket ball. With the World Cup being played in his adopted country, David will be looking to set the stands on fire. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Arshdeep Singh | India | Consistent success in IPL ensured that left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh got his chance to make his T20I debut for India against England in July this year. The 23-year-old Arshdeep has not looked back since. India's issue with the fast bowlers has made sure that the 23-year-old is almost a sure-shot starter in India's playing XI. Arshdeep is known for his pinpoint yorkers and for his ability to keep calm in bowling those decisive overs in the death. India will be counting a lot on the youngster in the tournament. (Image: AP)

Naseem Shah | Team: Pakistan | Pakistan churns out fast bowlers almost at will. A fast bowler in Pakistan's squad to watch out for in this World Cup is Naseem Shah. The 19-year-old pacer made his T20I debut in the Asia Cup against rivals India and was impressive bowling a spell of 2/27. Shah is expected to combine well with senior speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi. The two bowlers will be key in captain Babar Azam's plan. Naseem could also be a handy batsman lower down the order as he demonstrated with back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup to propel Pakistan to a thrilling 1-wicket win. (Image: Reuters)

Tristan Stubbs | Team: South Africa | South Africa's Tristan Stubbs made his IPL debut in 2022 for the Mumbai Indians. The 22-year-old was picked by the five-time champions for his ability to hit the ball long and hard and almost clear the boundary at will. In a disappointing campaign for MI, Stubbs could not leave much impact but he cannot be ignored. Following the IPL, Stubbs made his debut for South Africa against India in June. The 22-year-old blasted a superb 72 against England in a T20I game in July. He has a highest score of 80* in T20 cricket. (Image: Reuters)

Philip Salt | Team: England | Philp Salt is a fearless top-order batsman. Salt's ball-striking abilities have seen him play league cricket in Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and his home country England. What makes Salt an exciting prospect is that he can also double up as a wicketkeeper if need be. The 26-year-old has played 165 T20 matches so far and made his T20I debut for England in January against the West Indies and smashed a half-century in his first innings itself. In September, he hit 88 against Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)

Harry Brook | Team: England | Harry Brook made his T20I debut alongside Philip Salt. While Salt shone with a fifty Brooks had a disappointing outing as he could manage just 10 runs. But take nothing away from 23-year-old Brooks. He was England's captain in the 2018 U19 World Cup where he finished as England's leading run-scorer. Brook is in form at the moment notching up scores of 42*, 31, 81*, 34, 4 and 46* against Pakistan in September. In T20 cricket Brook boasts of an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 150.28. (Image: Reuters)