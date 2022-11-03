T20 World Cup PAK vs SA highlights: All-rounder Shadab Khan shines as Pakistan ends South Africa's winning streak

SUMMARY Pakistan and South Africa locked horns in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. All-rounder Shadab Khan shone as Pakistan ended South Africa's winning streak in the tournament. Here are the top moments from the match.

Pakistan and South Africa locked horns in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: AP)

South Africa started the match on the right note as Wayne Parnell castled Mohammad Rizwan just in the first over. Rizwan walked back on 4 with Pakistan's score reading 4/1. (Image: AP)

Drafted in the side in place of injured Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris played a delightful cameo of 28 in 11 balls. But his stay in the middle did not last long as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the 5th over. (Image: AP)

Babar Azam's poor run in this World Cup continued as he was the next batsman to go. Babar walked back on a personal score of 6 in 15 balls. Pakistan were struggling at 40/3. (Image: AP)

South African fast bowlers made further inroads in the Pakistan batting lineup and reduced their opposition to 95/5. (Image:AP)

But lower down the order, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan counterattacked the South African bowlers to lift the Pakistan innings from shambles. The two Pakistan batsmen hit fiftes. While Iftikhar smashed 51 in 35 balls, Shadab hammered 52 in 22 deliveries. Thanks to their efforts, Pakistan were lifted from 95/5 to 185/9 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Pakistan's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi ensured that South Africa did not get a flying start in the run chase. Afridi first removed Quinton de Kock and then claimed the wicket of Rilee Rossouw. South Africa were 16/2 in 2.4 overs. (Image: AP)

South African captain Temba Bavuma played a brave knock of 36 in 19 deliveries but he was sent back to the dugout by Shadab Khan on the first delivery of the 8th over. (Image: AP)

Shadab further dented South Africa's run chase as two balls later he picked the wicket of Aiden Markram. South Africa were reeling at 66/4 at the fall of Markram's wicket. (Image: AP)

Then the rain arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the umpires were forced to take the players off the field and call for covers. The rain halted the play for over 40 minutes and ate into South Africa's allotted overs. The umpires had to bring the DLS method in play and South Africa's revised target was now 142 from 14 overs. (Image: AP)

Once the play resumed, South Africa's remaining batter order collapsed in front of superb bowling and batting. Although South Africa did bat out their remaining overs but could manage only 108/9 thereby handing Pakistan a win by 33 runs on the DLS method. (Image: AP)