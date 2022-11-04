T20 World Cup NZ vs IRE highlights: Kane Williamson's half-century take New Zealand on the cusp of a semi-final spot

SUMMARY New Zealand captain Kane Williamson brushed aside his poor form with the bat and came up with a timely half-century as New Zealand beat Ireland in a Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. The win has taken the Blackcaps on the cusp of a semifinal berth.

After losing against Australia in their previous match, Ireland took on New Zealand in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. Ireland skipper Andy Balbrine won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: AP)

With New Zealand batting first, the Blackcaps openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway were off to a strong start with the two batsmen stitching a 52-run partnership. Allen was the first batsman to be dismissed as Irish bowler Mark Adair got the Kiwi batsman caught Fionn Hand. New Zealand were 52/1. (Image: AP)

Devon Conway was the next batsman to depart. Conway made a slow 28 in 33 balls before Gareth Delany picked up Conway's wicket. New Zealand at this stage were 96/2. (Image: AP)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had struggled in the World Cup but against Ireland Willamson first bid his time and then opened his arms to play big shots. Williamson's determination paid off as he notched his first half-century of the World Cup (Image: AP)

Daryl Mitchell gave his captain good company in the middle as he scored a breezy 31 in 21 balls. (Image: AP)

On the second delivery of the 19th over Joshua Little picked the wicket of Kane Williamson. The New Zealand skipper walked back after making 61 in 35 balls. Then on the next two deliveries, Little trapped James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in front of the stumps to complete his hat-trick. Little became the second Irish bowler in the history of the T20 World Cup to complete a hat-trick. Little's teammate Curtis Campher had picked 4 wickets in 4 balls in the last year's T20 World Cup to become the first Irishman to claim a hat-trick. New Zealand finished with 185/6 in 20 overs(Image: AP)

Ireland openers Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling were off to a steady start in the run chase as the two batters put up 68 runs opening stand. (Image: AP)

With Balbirnie and Stirling going strong Williamson turned to his spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner for wickets. The two spinners gave New Zealand the much-needed breakthrough as they picked four Irish wickets in quick succession. From 68/0, Ireland were now reeling at 94/4 (Image: AP)

After spin, it was time for pace to hurt Ireland as New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked the wickets of three middle-order batsmen. Ferguson got good support from Tim Southee who claimed two wickets.(Image: AP)

Ireland managed to bat out their full quota of 20 overs but could only score 150/9. New Zealand won the match by 35 runs to almost guarantee themselves a place in the semi-finals. (Image: AP)