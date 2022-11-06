T20 World Cup NED vs SA: Netherlands knock out South Africa from semifinal race with a shock win at the Adelaide Oval

SUMMARY On Sunday, the Netherlands beat South Africa in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to produce one of the moments of the tournament. The loss for South Africa at the Adelaide Oval meant that the team was out of the reckoning for a semi-final spot in the World Cup. Here are the top moments from the Netherlands vs South Africa match.

The Netherlands and South Africa locked horns in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. The Netherlands were already out of contention for a semi-final berth but South Africa needed to win the match to qualify for the next round. South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: AP)

The Dutch were off to a solid start as the opening pair of Max ODowd and Stephan Myburgh put an a 58-run partnership. The pair were separated when Aiden Markram dismissed Myburgh in the 9th over. The Netherlands were 58/1. (Image: AP)

Batting at no.3 Tom Cooper then gave Max ODowd good company and the two batters took the Netherlands close to the 100-run mark. ODowd was the next batsman to be dismissed as spinner Keshav Maharaj got ODowd caught by Kagiso Rabada. The Netherlands were 97/1, (Image: AP)

Keshav Maharaj struck in quick succession as soon he picked the wicket of Tom Cooper in the 15th over. Cooper walked back after scoring 35 in 19 deliveries. The Netherlands were 112/3 at the fall of Cooper's wicket. (Image: AP)

From the middle order, Colin Ackermann played a blistering knock of 41 in 26 deliveries as the Netherlands accelerated to post a formidable score. The Netherlands eventually finished on 158/4 in 20 overs with Ackermann remaining not-out, (Image: AP)

Needing 146 to qualify for the semi-final, South Africa were off to a nervy start as Fred Klaassen removed Quinton de Kock in just the 3rd over of the South African innings. de Kock made a run-a-ball 13 with South Africa's score at 21/1. (Image:AP)

Paul van Meekeren was the next Dutch bowler to strike as he sent back Temba Bavuma. The South African skipper managed 20 in 20 deliveries. (Image:AP)

Brandon Glover bowled a match-winning spell as he bowled 2 overs conceded only 9 runs and picked 3 wickets to stifle South Africa in the chase. (Image: AP)

None of the South African batsmen could stay in the middle as the Dutch bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. South Africa eventually finished with 145/8 in 20 overs to script in a memorable win in the history of the T20 World Cups. The loss ended South Africa's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. (Image: AP)