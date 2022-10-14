T20 World Cup: Check out the cool new stylish kits that teams have unveiled for the showpiece event in Australia

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will not just feature some eye-catching cricket but also stunning new kits from a majority of the teams participating in the showpiece event. Here's a look at the range of new jerseys unveiled by the teams ahead of the showpiece event.

    1992 World Cup in Australia was the first time that saw a Cricket World Cup with teams playing in coloured clothing. As Australia gears up for another World Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, almost all the participating teams are launching new kits. From dark red to grey and black, entire spectrum of colours will on show when the teams take field in Australia. Check some of the cool jerseys launched by the teams for the T20 World Cup.
    The 1992 World Cup in Australia was the first time that saw a Cricket World Cup with teams playing in coloured clothing. As Australia gears up for another World Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, almost all the participating teams are launching new kits. From dark red to grey and black, an entire spectrum of colours will on show when the teams take field in Australia. Check some of the cool jerseys launched by the teams for the T20 World Cup.

    England's captain Jos Buttler flashes the red jersey that his team will be wearing for the T20 World Cup Down Under.  (Image: shop.ecb.co.uk)

    Australia's Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood pose at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the team's new T20 World Cup jersey. (Image: AFP)

    Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant is all smiles as he models team India's newly launched jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: BCCI )

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam seen in action in a T20I match against New Zealand wearing his team's brand new jersey specially launched for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Image: TheRealPCB Twitter)

    Sri Lanka's T20I captain Dasun Shanaka poses during the launch event of the team's T20 World Cup jersey. (Image: OfficialSLC Twitter)

    The new jersey that the Bangladesh's men's team will be wearing for the T20 World Cup 2022 features the Royal Bengal Tiger. (Image: Bangladesh Cricket Board)

    New Zealand's Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell pose for the cameras with the Blackcaps' brand new jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: Blackcaps Twitter)

    West Indies Akeal Hosein flashes his blade while wearing the latest iteration of the famous Yellow and Maroon jersey that the team will don for the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under. (Image: AFP)

    Scotland will be seen playing in a deep purple coloured jersey for this T20 World Cup.

