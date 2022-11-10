T20 World Cup IND vs ENG 2nd semifinal highlights: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales fashion England's 10-wicket win over India

SUMMARY Alex Hales and Jos Buttler starred in England's 10-wicket win over India in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Here is how the match unfolded at the Adelaide Oval.

After New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the focus shifted to the Adelaide Oval as England took on India in the 2nd semifinal. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. Here is how the action unfolded in Adelaide. (Image: AP)

India were off to a slow start as KL Rahul's wretched form in the World Cup continued. Chris Woakes got the Indian opener caught behind the wickets by Jos Buttler. Rahul departed after making a run-a-ball 5 with India's score reading 9/1. (Image: AP)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a steady 27 in 28 balls and was the second Indian batsman to be dismissed. Chris Jordan got the Indian skipper caught by Sam Curran. India were 56/2 at the fall of Rohit's wicket. (Image: AP)

With Rohit and Rahul failing at the top of the order, Virat Kohli stepped up to score runs for the team once again in this World Cup. Kohli was slow at the start but then accelerated to notch his fourth half-century of the tournament. Kohli departed soon after making fifty (Image: AP)

Suryakumar Yadav had a rare failure in this World Cup as he could score only 14 runs from 10 balls before being sent back by Adil Rashid in the 12th over. (Image: AP)

Indian innings got an uplift towards the end as Hardik Pandya powered his first fifty of the tournament. Pandya smashed his way to 63 in only 33 balls before he got hit wicket on the last delivery of the Indian innings. India finished with 168/6 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)

England were ruthless in the run chase thanks to blistering starts by Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. Hales was the first to reach his half-century as he reached the milestone in just the 8th over of the England innings. (Image: AP)

Frustrations grew in the Indian camp midway through the England innings as the Indian bowlers failed to pick up any wicket. (Image: AP)

After Hales, it was the turn of the English skipper to up the ante. Jos Buttler after a steady start then opened his arms and notched his half-century with a six against Hardik Pandya in the 13th over. (Image: AP)

Indian bowlers failed to separate Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. While Hales remained unbeaten on 86 in 47 balls, Buttler remained unconquered on 80 in 49 deliveries. The two batsmen made a mockery of the target as England romped home in just 16 overs with all 10 wickets intact. as England set up the final's date with Pakistan on Sunday at the MCG. (Image: )