T20 World Cup IND vs BAN highlights: Kohli, Rahul shine with fifties as India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs on DLS method

SUMMARY Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were the stars as India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs on the DLS method at the Adelaide Oval in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. 2022. The two batsmen came up with blistering fifties to set up India's win. Check below how the biggest moments of the match between India and Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh in an important Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: AP)

Bangladesh were off to a strong start in the match as Hasan Mahmud dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma cheaply on 2. India were 11/1. (Image: AP)

Rohit's early wicket spured his opening partner KL Rahul. Rahul came into the match on the back of poor scores in the first three matches of the World Cup. Rahul stepped up and punished Bangladesh bowlers for cleaners as he blasted his way to half-century, Rahul go out soon after bringing his fifty with India's score reading 78/2. (Image: AP)

From the other end, Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run of form and slammed his third half-century of the tournament. Kohli remained not-out on 64 in 44 balls. With a cameo from Suryakumar Yadav (30 in 16 balls), India reached 184/6 in 20 overs.(Image: AP)

Bangladesh's run chase started in style as opener Litton Das hammered a brisk fifty. Thanks to Das'attacking innings Bangladesh raced to 60/0 in just 6 overs. (Image: AP)

Bangladesh were going strong when the heavens opened up and it started pouring at the Adelaide Oval. The rain interrupted the match for some time and forced the umpires to reduce the match to a 16-over affair and bring the DLS method in effect, Bangladesh's revised target was now 150 runs. (Image: AP)

Soon after the play resumed KL Rahul produced a magical moment on the field as his direct hit from deep mid-wicket caught Litton Das short of the crease. Das walked back after scoring 60 in 27 balls. (Image: AP)

Liton Das' wicket opened the floodgates as Bangladesh from 68/0 were then reeling at 108/6. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya ripped apart the Bangladesh middle order picking two wickets each. (Image: AP)

Lower down the batting order Nurul Hasan scored quick runs to take the match right down the wire Bangladesh needed 20 runs off the final 6 balls of their innings. (Image: AP)

Rohit Sharma entrusted Arshdeep Singh to bowl the decisive final over. Although Nurul Hasan hit the second delivery of the final over for a six to bring the equation down to 13 neeeded of 4 balls, Arshdeep kept his cool to give 7 runs in next four deliveries to close out the match for India. India beat Bangladesh by 5 on DLS method to keep their semifinals dreams alive. (Image: AP)