T20 World Cup: Four timeless stars who played in the inaugural 2007 T20 WC and are raring to go again in Australia

SUMMARY They were part of their respective teams in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and come 2022, these age-old stars are raring to go in the mega event in Australia. As they say, wine gets better with age, so have these players who are still integral parts of their sides. Two of them are captains of their teams.

Rohit Sharma | The hitman of world cricket is back at the T20 World Cup as the captain of India. Back in 2007, he was a young middle order batter, who played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 50 against South Africa. He also scored a vital 30* off 16 in the final against Pakistan. Now, Rohit is one of the most feared openers and a composed leader. (Image: Reuters)

Dinesh Karthik | He had started doing commentary gigs but persistence and hard work paid rich dividends for DK as he made a miraculous comeback to the Indian World Cup squad. He was also a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup, and can be best remembered for his blinder to dismiss Graeme Smith. After being on the fringe, Karthik has made a strong comeback and is now the finisher for India. (Image: Reuters)

Shakib Al Hasan | The 20-year-old all-rounder in 2007 has returned to the showpiece event as the skipper of Bangladesh in 2022. He is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the game and a very important figure as far as his side is concerned. (Image: Reuters)

Sean Williams | The Zimbabwe veteran was part of his team’s squad back in 2007 as well. And in 2022, the left-handed batter would be instrumental to his side’s chances if they are to qualify for the Super 12s. (Image: AP)