T20 World Cup AUS vs NZ highlights: Devon Conway shines as New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

SUMMARY It was one way street at the Sydney Cricket Ground as New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs in Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand opener Devon Conway was the star of the match as he smashes his way to an unbeaten 92.

The first match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was a repeat of the 2021 T20 World Cup final as New Zealand and Australia locked horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first. New Zealand had Devon Conway and Finn Allen opening the innings for the team. (Image: AP)

Finn Allen gave New Zealand a brisk start as he blasted his way to 42 from just 16 balls. Allen's attacking innings came to end when he was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood on the first delivery of the 5th over, New Zealand were 56-1. (Image: AP)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson then played a run-a-ball knock of 23 as New Zealand slowed down a bit. Williamson departed when he was trapped in the front of the wickets by leg spinner Adam Zampa. (Image: AP)

But there was no stopping Devon Conway as he punished the Australian bowlers to notch his half-century. (Image: AP)

Towards the end of the New Zealand innings allrounder James Neesham played a handy cameo of 26 in 13 balls. Conway remained unbeaten on 92 in 58 balls as the Kiwis finished with a monumental score of 200/3, their highest score in T20 World Cups. (Image: AP)

Australia's chase began on a disappointing note as opener David Warner was clean bowled by Tim Southee in the second over. Warner could score only 5 from 6 balls. (Image: AP)

The Blackcaps put Australia under the pump as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh walked back to the dugout inside the Powerplay. Australia were left reeling at 34/3 in 4.5 overs. (Image: AP)

Wickets kept falling for Australia. Glenn Maxwell top scored for Australia as he scored 28 in 20 balls before he was castled by Ish Sodhi. (Image: AP)

New Zealand bowlers were all over the Aussie batsmen and Australia were skittled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs to hand the Blackcaps a win by 89 runs. . (Image: AP)