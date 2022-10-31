T20 World Cup AUS Vs IRE Highlights: Aaron Finch's fifty propels Australia to 42-run win over Ireland

SUMMARY Australia captain Aaron Finch came up with a timely half-century against Ireland as the defending champions beat Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Here is how the match panned out.

After their respective previous matches were washed out due to rain, Ireland and Australia moved to the Gabba in Brisbane to lock horns in a Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland captain Andy Balbrine won the toss and opted to bowl first. (AP)

Ireland was off to a good start as out-of-form David Warner was dismissed cheaply on 3 by Barry McCarthy in just the third over of the Australian innings. Australia were 8/1 at the fall of Warner's wicket. (Image: AP)

After Warner's departure, Mitchell Marsh played a handy cameo of 28 in 22 balls before Barry McCarthy made him his second victim. Australia were 60/2. (Image: AP)

Glenn Maxwell scored 13 in 9 deliveries and looked good for more but was sent packing by Joshua Little in the 11th over. (Image: AP)

Falling wickets did not deter the Australian captain as he kept playing his shots. Finch brought up his fifty in the 15th over. Finch's attacking shots meant that Australia upped the ante in the final phase of the innings. Finch walked back in the 17th over after scoring 63 in 44 balls. (Image: AP)

Finch got good company in Marcus Stoinis who hit 35 in 25 balls. Stoinis got out in the 19th over. Australia finally finished on 179/5. (Image: AP)

Ireland were off to a disastrous start in the run chase as the team was reduced to 25/5 in just 3.6 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc did most of the damage as the two bowlers picked a couple of wickets each in their initial burst. (Image: AP)

Despite the early wickets, Lorcan Tucker hit a brave fifty to deny Australia the pleasure of an easy win. (Image: AP)

But Ireland kept losing wickets from the other end. The team was eventually bowled out on 137 in 18.1 overs, handing Australia a win by 42 runs. Tucker remained unbeaten on 71 in 48 balls. (Image: AP)