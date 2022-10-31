T20 World Cup: 5 major upsets at the mega event in Australia

SUMMARY If not for the rain, the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia can arguably be termed the best edition of the showpiece event in the shortest format of the game. It has produced so many thrilling encounters, last-ball finishes and heart-stoppers! Add to that, smaller teams punching above their weights to down the heavyweights. So far, there have been five major upsets at the tournament Down Under.

1. The opening match of the T20 WC 2022 itself produced the first upset as former champions Sri Lanka were thumped by Namibia by 55 runs. Jan Frylinck sizzled down the order for Namibia as they posted a competitive 163/7. In reply, the Lankan tigers were bundled for just 108, with a combined effort from the Namibian bowlers led by David Wiese (2/16). It was just a teaser of things to come! (Image: AP)

2. The third match of the tournament saw two-time World Champions West Indies being gunned down by minnows Scotland! An unbeaten 66 from George Munsey powered the Scots to 160/5. Coming into chase a competitive target, Windies were found scratching their heads as they were bowled out for 118. Mark Watt (3/12) and Michael Leask (2/15) led the charge for Scotland as reckless batting from the Calypso boys staged another setback. (Image: AP)

3. If the defeat against Scotland wasn’t enough to rub salt into injury for the West Indies, a drubbing versus Ireland meant that they were knocked out of the T20 WC 2022 from the qualifying stage itself as they failed to progress to the Super 12. A solitary batting effort from Brandon King (62*) could only take West Indies to a below par score of 146/5. Gareth Delany (3/16) spun a web around Caribbean batters, who just couldn’t get going. In reply, Ireland won by 9 wickets and achieved the target with 15 balls remaining. Some domination! Their top 3 in Paul Sterling (66*), Andy Balbirnie (37) and Lorcan Tucker (45*) were too hot to handle for the Windies. Bottom-line: 2-time champions knocked out! (Image: AP)

4. Giant-killers Ireland were back in the business in the Super 12 stage now as this time they defeated tournament favourites and neighbours England! However, this time they did get some help from the rain as they won by 5 runs (DLS method), but a win is a win! Skipper Balbirnie top scored with 62 to power his team to 157. The Irish bowlers kept it tight with the threat of rain looming large on the match. Josh Little picked up two wickets as England batters left it too late to go slam-bang. Barry McCarthy dismissed Dawid Malan (35) right before rain interrupted play and it was curtains for England. A famous win for Ireland! (Image: AP)

5. If self-belief had a name, Zimbabwe it would be! After Mohammad Wasim Jr wreaked havoc on a pacy Perth pitch to skittle out Zimbabwe for 130/8, Pakistan wouldn’t have had the slightest of idea of what would follow next! A spirited bowling performance, led by Sikandar Raza (3/25), and some tremendous fielding saw Zimbabwe hand out an epic 1-run defeat to Pakistan on the last ball of the match. (Image: ICC/Getty)