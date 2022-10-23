Homephotos newssports news

T20 World Cup Top-Five Leading run scores: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis leads the run-scoring chart

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is leading the batting charts of the T20 World Cup 2022. Here are the batsmen who find their names in the list of top-five leading run scores of the tournament.

5. Michael Jones | Team: Scotland | Runs: 110 | Matches: 3 | Highest: 86 | Average: 36.66 | Strike Rate: 142.85 | 50s/ 100s: 1/- (Image: ICC)

4. Michael Jones | Team: Scotland | Runs: 121  | Matches: 3 | Highest: 66 * | Average: 60.50 | Strike Rate: 114.15 | 50s/ 100s: 2/- (Image: ICC)

3. Maxwell O'Dowd | Team: Netherlands | Runs: 129 | Matches: 3 | Highest: 71* | Average: 64.50 | Strike Rate: 121.69 | 50s/100s: 1/- (Image: ICC)

2. Sikandar Raza | Team: Zimbabwe | Runs: 136 | Matches: 3 | Highest: 82 | Average: 45.33 | Strike Rate: 172.15 | 50s/100s: 1/- (Image: ICC)

Kusal Mendis | Team: Sri Lanka | Runs: 171| Matches: 4 | Highest: 79 | Average: 57.00 | Strike Rate: 161.32 | 50s/100s: 2/- (Image: AP)

