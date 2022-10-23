    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    sports News

    T20 World Cup Top-Five Leading run scores: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis leads the run-scoring chart

    SUMMARY

    Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is leading the batting charts of the T20 World Cup 2022. Here are the batsmen who find their names in the list of top-five leading run scores of the tournament.

    5. Michael Jones | Team: Scotland | Runs: 110 | Matches: 3 | Highest: 86 | Average: 36.66 | Strike Rate: 142.85 | 50s/ 100s: 1/- (Image: ICC)

    4. Michael Jones | Team: Scotland | Runs: 121  | Matches: 3 | Highest: 66 * | Average: 60.50 | Strike Rate: 114.15 | 50s/ 100s: 2/- (Image: ICC)

    3. Maxwell O'Dowd | Team: Netherlands | Runs: 129 | Matches: 3 | Highest: 71* | Average: 64.50 | Strike Rate: 121.69 | 50s/100s: 1/- (Image: ICC)

    2. Sikandar Raza | Team: Zimbabwe | Runs: 136 | Matches: 3 | Highest: 82 | Average: 45.33 | Strike Rate: 172.15 | 50s/100s: 1/- (Image: ICC)

    Kusal Mendis | Team: Sri Lanka | Runs: 171| Matches: 4 | Highest: 79 | Average: 57.00 | Strike Rate: 161.32 | 50s/100s: 2/- (Image: AP)

