    photos News

    T20 World Cup Top-Five highest wicket-takers: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga dominates bowling ranks

    T20 World Cup Top-Five highest wicket-takers: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga dominates bowling ranks

    T20 World Cup Top-Five highest wicket-takers: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga dominates bowling ranks
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is topping is currently having the most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022. Here are the players who are leading among the top-five bowlers of the tournament.

    5. Blessing Muzaraban | Team: Zimbabwe | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 3/23 | Average: 15.83 | Economy: 7.91
    5. Blessing Muzaraban | Team: Zimbabwe | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 3/23 | Average: 15.83 | Economy: 7.91 (Image: ICC)

    4. Alzarri Joseph| Team: West Indies | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 4/16 | Average: 13.83 | Economy: 6.91 (Image: ICC)

    3. Maheesh Theekshana| Team: Sri Lanka | Wickets: 7 | Best Bowling: 2/15 | Average: 12.71 | Economy: 5.86 (Image: ICC)

    2. Bas de leede| Team: Netherlands | Wickets: 7 | Best Bowling: 3/19 | Average: 9.71 | Economy: 7.55 (Image: ICC)

    1. Wanindu Hasaranga | Team: Sri Lanka | Wickets: 9 | Best Bowling: 3/8 | Average: 9.77 | Economy: 5.50 (Image: ICC)

