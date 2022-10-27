T20 World Cup IND vs NED highlights: All-round India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs

SUMMARY After their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their second match of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav was the Player of the Match for his fiery half-century. Here is how the match at the SCG panned out.

After a trilling last-ball win over Pakistan in their opening ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match, India faced the Netherlands in their second World Cup fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: AP)

After failing against Pakistan, opener KL Rahul disappointed once more as he was dismissed in the third over of the Indian innings on a personal score of just 9 in 12 balls. India were 11/1.(Image: AP)

After Rahul's wicket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put together a 73-run partnership during the course of which Rohit completed his half-century. Rohit scored 53 in 39 balls before he was dismissed by Fred Klaassen in the 12th over. India were 84/2 when Rohit walked back. (Image: AP)

Then it was the turn of Kohli to reach his half-century. Kohli completed back-to-back half-centuries as India looked to mount a big total. (Image: AP)

India's push to a huge total came when inform batsman Suryakumar Yadav started playing big shots. Suryakumar smashed 51 in only 25 deliveries while Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 in 44 balls as India finished on 179/2 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Defending 179, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India an early breakthrough as he dismissed Netherlan opener Vikramjit Singh on 1 in the third over. The Netherlands were off to a poor start in the chase as the score read 11-1.

Then it was the turn of the Indian spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin to rattle the Netherlands' batting order. The two spinners combined to pick the next four wickets as the Netherlands were struggling at 63/5.

Tim Pringle showed some fight as he top-scored for the Netherlands with a score of 20 in 15 balls. Pringle walked back when his wicket was picked by Mohammad Shami. (Image: AP)

Arshdeep Singh then picked the wickets of Logan van Beek and Fred Klaassen on back-to-back deliveries in the 18th over to leave the Netherlands reeling at 101/9. (Image: AP)

Shariz Ahmad (16 in 11 balls) and Paul van Meekeren (14 in 6 deliveries) remainded unbeaten but the Netherlands ran out of the allocated 20 overs and could manage only 123/9 as India registered a thumping win by 56 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brink fifty. (Image: AP)