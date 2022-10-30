T20 World Cup 2022: From IND vs PAK to BAN vs ZIM, visit the five dramatic last-over finishes

SUMMARY The ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has dished some memorable cliffhangers with the results of the contests only being settled on the last delivery of the match. Here are the five dramatic matches from the ongoing World Cup that have gone down to the wire.

The last-over drama in the World Cup kickstarted as early as the 2nd match of the tournament when the teams were still playing the first-round qualifiers and the big boys of the cricket world were yet to take the center stage. In the 2nd match of the tournament, the Netherlands faced the United Arab Emirates at the GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria. The UAE batted first and managed just 111/8. The Dutch struggled in the run chase and somehow managed to stretch their innings into the last over with 6 runs needed to win the match. Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards was batting alongside Logan van Beek. Zawar Farid was given the charge to bowl the decisive over. Edwards and van Beek were only able to reach the target on the penultimate delivery as the Netherlands kickstarted their World Cup campaign in a dramatic fashion. (Image: ICC)

The Netherlands continued to feature in last-over thrillers in the first stage of the T20 World Cup and this time they came out on the top against Namibia. Nambia scored 121/6. Yet again The Netherlands needed 6 runs off the last over. This time in the thick of the action was Tim Pringle and Bas de Leede. Namibian all-rounder David Wiese ran in to bowl the final over. de Leede hit the first delivery by Wiese for a boundary. The boundary was followed by two runs on the third delivery as the Netherlands came out on the top in yet another close finish. (Image: ICC)

India opened their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two teams dished out a match for the edges as India beat Pakistan but not before unimaginable drama at the Big G. Needing 160 to win, India took the chase all the way down to the last over. Batting the middle for India were Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave Mohammad Nawaz the responsibility to bowl the critical over. India needed 16 runs from the last 6 balls. From a catch to a six off a no-ball to stumpings and finally a single, the last 6 balls had everything as India scripted a memorable win in a cliffhanger. (Image: AP)

There was no end to Pakistan's sorrows as the team found itself on the wrong side of a last-ball finish in this World Cup and this time the opponents were Zimbabwe at The Perth Stadium. Pakistan bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 130/8. In a small chase, Pakistan batsmen choked as the match went down the wire with the Men-in-Green needing 11 runs off the last 6 balls. Brad Evans stepped up to bowl the 20th over of the Pakistan innings with Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle. The two batsmen fetched 8 runs from the first three deliveries but the tall fast bowler kept his cool as the next three balls were dot, wicket, and a wicket. With that Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament. (Image: ICC)

But the wheel of fortune quickly turned on Zimbabwe and this time the African nation lost a nail-biting contest to Bangladesh at the Gabba in Brisbane. Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a target of 151. Zimbabwe needed 16 runs off the final 6 balls. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan asked spinner Mosaddek Hossain to bowl the last over with Brad Evans and Ryan Burl in the middle. Mosaddek dismissed Burl on the second delivery as Bangladesh inched close to winning. But then Zimbabwe fetched 10 runs off the next two balls. Then came all the drama as Richard Ngarava came down the track and swung his bat hard on the second-last delivery but failed to connect and Nurul Hasan stumped Ngarava. On the last ball Blessing Muzarabani was also stumped but the ball was declared a no-ball as Nurul collected the ball in front of the stumps. Bangladesh had started celebrating but they were asked to bowl the final over again. Mosaddek kept his cool and fired a full delivery at Muzarabani that Zimbabwe tail-ended batsman failed to hit. In a topsy-turvy match, Bangladesh finally emerged as the winner by 3 runs. (Image: ICC)