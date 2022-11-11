T20 World Cup 2022: Are India the new chokers of international cricket?

SUMMARY The disappointing journey started in 2014 and eight years down the line, Team India has developed a rather infamous brand for themselves! India are becoming the new chokers of world cricket, replacing South Africa from that spot.

2014 T20 World Cup final – Lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets | The man who helped India lift the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 was in the centre of all the action again. But this time, champion Yuvraj Singh struggled, tried hard and laboured but couldn’t succeed as he scored 11 off 21. The scratchy innings from Yuvi denied the in-form Virat Kohli the strike as India were stifled to 130/4. In reply, Sri Lanka made light work of a modest total as they won by 6 wickets and Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, playing their last T20Is, finally had their hands on an ICC trophy.

2015 ODI World Cup semifinal – Lost to Australia by 95 runs | Before the semifinal, the Indian team had bowled out all the opponents. But the bowlers didn’t put up a spirited performance in the semis as Steve Smith (105) powered Australia to 328/7. Chasing the big total, India choked yet again with wickets at regular intervals and nobody looked like playing the match-winning innings or building a partnership. Skipper MS Dhoni top-scored for India with 65 as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 233.

2016 T20 World Cup semifinal – Lost to West Indies by 7 wickets | Lendl Simmons (82*) outclassed Virat Kohli’s 89* as West Indies edged India by 7 wickets. Despite putting a par score of 192/2 in the first innings, India couldn’t stop the Caribbeans. And they had nobody else to blame as Simmons was caught off a no-ball twice. Two mistakes in such a big match – absolutely suicidal!

2017 Champions Trophy final – Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs | The 2017 CT final was a telling and historic blow to India! It was their first loss against archrivals Pakistan in an ICC event. And what a crushing it was! Fakhar Zaman (114) powered Pakistan to 338/4 which was way beyond India’s reach after they were struggling at 72/6. Fakhar got a reprieve off a no-ball. Even Hardik Pandya’s (76 off 43) lone battle couldn’t save India as he was run-out by Ravindra Jadeja, when the all-rounder was going berserk. Ain’t it choking at the big stage yet again! And eventually India were bowled out for 158.

2019 ODI World Cup final – Lost to New Zealand by 18 runs | The match, which was played out for two days, due to rain again saw India choking again. The bowlers put up a clinical effort as the Black Caps could only manage 239/8 in 50 overs. Sensible batting would have seen India through to the finals but the top order failed miserably with India reeling at 24/4, and soon 71/5 after Rishabh Pant got out to a reckless shot. Ravindra Jadeja (77) produced a counter-attacking innings and stitched a partnership with MS Dhoni (50) as the duo took the match deep. But towards the end, the scoreboard pressure got to India and a direct hit from Martin Guptill to run out Dhoni crushed the dreams of 125 crore Indians, yet again! India were bundled for 221.

2021 World Test Championship final – Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets | After two days were washed out due to the rain, it looked like the match will head to a draw. A tight game which was controlled by India for the majority part saw the Kiwis trumping them to lift the inaugural World Test Championship. Kyle Jamieson starred with both bat and ball as he picked up 7 wickets in the match and scored valuable 21 in the first innings. It was India’s second innings where India lost the plot and were bowled out for 170. At the end of the penultimate day, India were 64/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli unbeaten. Anyone would have thought that India will bat out the entire day on the final day but not to be the case as they choked yet again and collapsed under pressure. Skipper Kane Williamson (52*) and Ross Taylor (47*) took New Zealand to a famous victory as they successfully chased down 139.