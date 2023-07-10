Sunil Gavaskar Birthday: Reliving the stellar journey of the original Little Master

SUMMARY Celebrating Sunil Gavaskar's cricketing journey for Team India on the 74th birthday of the original Little Master. The Little Master, a superstar batsman during his heydays, created numerous batting records and propelled India to some memorable wins.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed 774 runs in his debutTest series in the West Indies. The original Little Master averaged 154.8 with four centuries to his name in that historic tour. (Image Source: Twitter)

Gavaskar scored runs aplenty in difficult conditions in West Indies and England, having been a part of the Indian team's first-ever Test series victory in the latter in Ajit Wadekar's captaincy in 1971. (Image Source: 1971)

Gavaskar was dismissed cheaply in the final of the historic 1983 World Cup at Lord's. However, he was one of the key pillars and architects of that title-winning side. (Image Source: Twitter)

Gavaskar shares a light moment with his then-nemesis Kapil Dev as the two take a look at the World Cup trophy post the win. (Image Source: Twitter)

Gavaskar was handed back the captaincy amidst controversial circumstances after the 1983 World Cup win. However, he did justice to the decision by leading India to the incredible 'Champion of Champions' win in Australia in 1985. (Image Source: Twitter)

In Ahmedabad in 1987, Gavaskar scripted history by becoming the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He scaled this feat batting against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. (Image Source: Twitter)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah felicitated Gavaskar in March 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to mark 50 years since the Little Master debuted for Team India. (Image Source: Twitter)