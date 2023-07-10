Sunil Gavaskar Birthday: Reliving the stellar journey of the original Little Master

SUMMARY Celebrating Sunil Gavaskar's cricketing journey for Team India on the 74th birthday of the original Little Master. The Little Master, a superstar batsman during his heydays, created numerous batting records and propelled India to some memorable wins.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed 774 runs in his debutTest series in the West Indies. The original Little Master averaged 154.8 with four centuries to his name in that historic tour. (Image Source: Twitter)

Gavaskar scored runs aplenty in difficult conditions in West Indies and England, having been a part of the Indian team's first-ever Test series victory in the latter in Ajit Wadekar's captaincy in 1971. (Image Source: 1971)