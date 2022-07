1 / 8 In March 1987 Sunil Gavaskar became the first cricketer to 10,000 Test runs a feat that was unimaginable at the time. Gavaskar’s Test career ended with 10122 runs. (Image: Official Sunil Gavaskar Collection Twitter)



2 / 8 In his debut series against the West Indies, Sunil Gavaskar scored 774 runs. It is the highest runs scored by a batsman in his debut series. He is still the maximum runs scorer (2,749) and has hit the maximum number of centuries (13) against the West Indies. (Image: Official Sunil Gavaskar Collection Twitter)



3 / 8 Sunil Gavaskar was the first batsman to go past the 29 centuries mark scored by cricketing legend Don Bradman. He went on to score a total of 34 centuries in his Test career which remained a record for more than two decades. (Image: ICC)



4 / 8 The Little Master, as Sunil Gavaskar is also known as, holds the unique record of playing the most consecutive Test matches for India. Between 23 January 1975 and 3 February 1987 Gavaskar played 106 straight Tests which is the fourth-highest overall in Test history. (Image: ICC Twitter)



5 / 8 Sunil Gavaskar is the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test three times. (Image: ICC)



6 / 8 Sunil Gavaskar also had safe pair of hands during his playing days. He is the first Indian fielder to claim 100 Test catches. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 Sunil Gavaskar holds a unique record in Test cricket. Gavaskar is the only batsman to notch score four consecutive centuries at two different venues. Gavaskar has achieved this heroic feat at Port of Spain and at the Wankhede. (Image: ICC)