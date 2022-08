1 / 12 He is the all-time top goal scorer for the Indian national team, and he is also the most-capped player. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 12 He is the highest goal scorer in Indian professional football leagues as well. (Image: Wallpaperaccess)



3 / 12 In 2011, Sunil Chhetri was awarded the SAFF championship player of the tournament. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 12 He has also been named the AIFF Player of the year five times — in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 12 He was the player of the tournament in the I-League in 2016-2017 and the Indian super league season 2017-2018. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 12 He is ranked among the highest number of goal scorers in international matches along with international icons such as Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Image: Instagram)



8 / 12 8. He was awarded the Arjuna award, the second highest sporting honour of India in 2011 for his immense contribution to the sport. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 12 He holds the record for the most hat-tricks for India (three) in international football. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 12 He has scored the most goals by an Indian in AFC Competitions. He has a total of 19 goals in the AFC Cup and AFC Champions qualifiers. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 12 He is the first Indian player to have played in three different continents- Asia, Europe (Sporting Club de Portugal) and North America (Kansas City Wizards). (Image: Reuters)