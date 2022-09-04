Transfer Window 2022: Premier League's summer of spending spree

SUMMARY While the English clubs were on a spending spree, the clubs from the other four leagues were relatively conservative. With the summer transfer window officially closed, here is a look at the combined spending/revenue of clubs from the top 5 European football leagues in summer 2022.

The summer transfer window for European football closed on September 1. It was a summer like no other as the clubs of Europe's big five leagues — Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 — splurged money to sign players. But the 2022 transfer window was also a stark reminder of the growing gulf between England's Premier League and the rest four. According to Transfermarkt.com, Premier League clubs went on an unprecedented spending spree this summer, shattering their previous record dating back to 2017. The data tells that Premier League clubs spent an eye-watering €2.24 billion this transfer window. While the English clubs were on a spending spree, the clubs from the other four leagues were relatively conservative. Here is a look at the combined spending/revenue of clubs from the top 5 European football leagues in summer 2022.

No.5 | Bundesliga | Revenue: €529 million | Spending: €484 million | Net spending: €45 million (Image: AP)

No.4 | La Liga | Revenue: €453 million | Spending: €506 million | Net spending: -€52 million (Image: AP)

No.3 | Ligue 1 | Revenue: €599 million | Spending: €558 million | Net spending: €41 million (Image: AP)

No.2 | Serie A | Revenue: €742 million | Spending: €749 million | Net spending: -€7 million (Image: AP)

No.1 | Premier League | Revenue: €885 million | Spending: €2.237 million | Net spending: -€1,352 million (Image: AP)