Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Top Fantasy Team picks as both sides target fast start in tournament

SUMMARY Freshly crowned Asian Champions Sri Lanka will be eager to come flying out of the blocks as they take on Namibia in their Group A encounter. While Sri Lanka enter the game as favourites, Namibia too harbour strong hopes of making the Super 12 round and will be eager to prove they belong on the big stage. Here’s a look at the top five fantasy picks between the two teams ahead of the tournament opener on October 16.

Wanindu Hasaranga | The Sri Lankan all-rounder is a superstar in the making. Hasaranga’s T20 figures are eye-catching with 71 wickets from just 44 T20I matches so far and an economy rate of just 6.72. Hasaranga has also proved to be very handy with the bat, scoring 448 runs in T20Is, which includes a career-best of 71. The 25-year-old is slowly reaching his peak years and will be key to Sri Lanka’s title-hopes in Australia.

David Wiese | The experienced all-rounder has been Namibia’s go-to player for quite some time now. The 37-year-old has 38 wickets from 36 T20I matches while also chipping in with 387 runs. Wiese also boasts a batting average of 21.50 and bowling economy rate of 7.52, making him invaluable to the team. He looked in good flow in the warm-up match too, picking up 2/16 against Ireland.

Ruben Trumpelmann | The left-arm pacer burst onto the scene at the last T20I World Cup, when he became the first bowler to take three wickets in the first over of a T20I innings. Trumpelmann bamboozled the Scotland batters that night with his ability to swing the ball and could yet prove a handful on the Australian pitches which are known to help the pacers.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa | The hard-hitting Rajapaksa was key to Sri Lanka being crowned Asian Champions, finishing as their highest scorer in that tournament with 191 runs from just six matches. Rajapaksa even nonchalantly notched up an unbeaten 71 runs off just 45 deliveries under intense pressure in the Asia Cup Final and will be keen to build on that impressive display at the world stage.

Kusal Mendis | The Sri Lankan opener can be a force to reckon with on his day and is fresh from playing a key role in the group stages of Sri Lanka’s successful Asian Cup campaign. Mendis who is known for his aggressive approach also looked in great form in Sri Lanka’s warm-up match against Zimbabwe, scoring a blistering 54 off just 29 balls.