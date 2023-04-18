SRH vs MI In Pics | Cameron Green's all-round show helps Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

SUMMARY Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians square-off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 25 of IPL 2023. Here are the highlights and top moments from the match.

After recording back-to-back wins in their respective matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians locked horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 25 of IPL 2023. SRH captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: IPL)

Mumbai Indians' opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma struck a partnership of 41 runs and looked hungry for more. But SRH's left-arm pacer T Natrajan broke the Ishan Kishan-Rohit Sharma partnership as he got the wicket of the Mumbai Indians' captain. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Rohit's wicket, Cameron Green was promoted up in the batting order. Green then built a partnership with Ishan Kishan. The two batters put a 46-run stand. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Things were going the Mumbai Indians way when in the 12th over Aiden Markram took two stunning catches to send back Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in one over. The two wickets slowed down Mumbai Indians. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Mumbai Indians suffered two setbacks in the 12th over, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma built a partnership of 56 runs to stabilize the team's innings in the middle phase. Varma scored 37 runs from 17 balls before he got dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

But Cameron Green prolonged his stay in the middle as he completed his maiden IPL fifty. The tall Aussie all-rounder remained not-out on 64 from 40 balls as Mumbai Indians finished with 192/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Defending 192, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jason Behrendorff sent early jitters in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp as he dismissed star batsman Harry Brook on just 9. Sunrisers were 11/1. Behrendorff dented Sunrisers' run chase further as he next accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. SRH were left struggling at 25/2. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With Sunrisers Hyderabad losing two early wickets, Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram put a 42-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram going strong, it was time for Cameron Green to stamp his authority, this time with the ball. Green picked the wicket of Markram in the 9th over to give Mumbai Indians control. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chwala continued his wicket-taking form in IPL 2023 as he removed Abhishek Sharma in the next over as Sunrisers Hyderabad slowed down in their pursuit of 193. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With SRH struggling in the chase, Heinrich Klaasen and Mayank Agarwal hit a counterattacking partnership of 55 runs with Klaasen playing a cameon in the stand. Klaasen hit 36 in 16 balls before he lost his wicket to Piyush Chawla. Mayank departed in the next over as Sunrisers were left struggling at 132/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar played cameos of 13 from 6 and 10 in 6 balls to take the run chase deep. The run chase eventually went down to the last over with SRH needing 20 runs from 6 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With 20 runs needed from 6 balls, Rohit Sharma gave the responsibility to bowl the fnal over of the match to Arjun Tendulkar. Tendulkar bowled a near perfect last over as he nailed his yorkers and also ended up picking his maiden IPL wicket. SRH were eventually bowled out on just 178 handing MI a win by 14 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)