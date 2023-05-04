SRH vs KKR highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad choke in chase as Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 runs

SUMMARY Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. Here are the highlights and top moments from the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders visited Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders were pushed on the backfoot early in the match as Marco Jansen picked the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer in just the second over of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

There was more trouble for Kolkata Knight Riders as Kartik Tyagi, who was playing his first IPL game in nearly a year, dismissed KKR's hard hitting opener Jason Roy in the 5th over.Kolkata were left reeling at 35/3 at the fall of Roy's wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After losing three early wickets, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh built a 61-run partnership to stabilize the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Just when Kolkata Knight Riders started getting back into the game, Aiden Markram took a stunning catch off his own bowling to sends back his counterpart Nitish Rana in the 12th over. Rana walked back after scoring 42 in 31 balls as Kolkata were 96/4. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers took further control of the proceedings as Mayank Markande and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the wickets of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine respectively. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rinku Singh played a lone hand in the KKR innings as he scored a brave 46 in 35 deliveries. But regular wickets ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to just 171/9 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana delivered an early breakthrough for his team as he accounted for the wicket of Mayank Agarwal in the 3rd over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

There was some more display of excellent fielding in the match as this time Andre Russell put in a dive to take the catch of Abhishek Sharma off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. KKR lost both its openers inside four overs with just 37 runs on the board.(Image: AP)

After taking the catch, Andre Russell struck with his bowling as he picked the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Tripathi scored 20 in 9 deliveries as Sunrisers Hyderabad were 55/3. (Image: AP)

Sunrisers Hyderbad slipped further in abyss as their star batter Harry Brook was trapped LBW by Anukul Roy. Brook was dismissed on a duck as Sunrisers were left struggling at 54/4 in 6.2 overs. (Image: AP)

Early wickets did not deter SRH captain Aiden Markram as he kick-started the fightback in association with his fellow countryman Heinrich Klaasen.The two South African batters put a 70-run partnership to turn the tide in their team's favour. (Image: AP)

With Sunrisers Hyderabad going strong, Nitish Rana turned to Shardul Thakur for wickets. Thakur delivered just what his captain expected from him as he picked the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen returned after making 36 in 20 deliveries with Sunrisers at 124/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Aiden Markram scored a steady 41 from 40 balls before in a hope to accelerate he ended up losing his wicket. Markram was caught by Rinku Singh in the deep off the bowling of Vaibhav Arora as Sunrisers Hyderabad were 145/6.(Image: AP)

Vaibhav Arora struck once more as he picked the wicket of Marco Jansen in the 19th over as the match headed towards a close finish. (Image: AP)

The match went all the way down to the last over as SRH needed 9 runs from the final 6 balls of the match. Nitish Rana trusted Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl the most important over of the match. The spinner gave away only 3 runs from the 20th overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended at 166/8 in 20 overs thereby handing Kolkata Knight Riders a win by 5 runs. (Image: AP)